The proposed product is expected to complement India's growing ecosystem of fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and passive debt investment products.

What are corporate bond index futures?

Corporate bond index futures are derivative contracts whose value is linked to an underlying index comprising corporate bonds.

Unlike direct bond investments, where investors typically earn interest income, futures contracts allow participants to take positions based on expectations of movements in the underlying index.

Corporate bond valuations are influenced by several factors, including interest rates, inflation expectations, credit quality and credit spreads.

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The proposed contracts could allow eligible investors to manage exposure to these factors without directly buying or selling individual bonds.

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How could investors benefit?

One of the primary applications of corporate bond index futures is portfolio-level hedging.

For instance, an investor holding a corporate bond portfolio and anticipating rising interest rates could potentially take a short position in bond index futures to partially offset losses arising from declining bond prices.

The effectiveness of such a hedge would depend on how closely the underlying index tracks the investor's portfolio.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said: “India's corporate bond market has witnessed significant growth over the years, creating opportunities for innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of investors. At NSE, our focus is on building a comprehensive fixed-income ecosystem that is accessible to both institutional and retail participants. The introduction of Corporate Bond Index Futures would be another important step in this direction, helping bridge the gap between the growing underlying bond market and the availability of efficient exchange-traded investment and risk-management instruments.”

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What are the risks?

Despite being linked to fixed-income securities, bond futures are not equivalent to traditional debt investments.

Derivative contracts can involve leverage, margin requirements and mark-to-market losses. Adverse movements in interest rates or credit spreads could result in significant financial losses, particularly for investors taking speculative positions.

Can retail investors participate?

While NSE aims to broaden fixed-income market participation, specific investor eligibility requirements have not yet been announced.

The exchange will undertake operational preparations before introducing the contracts, with details regarding contract specifications and trading commencement to be announced separately.

For retail investors, understanding product complexity, leverage and risk exposure will be essential before considering participation.

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