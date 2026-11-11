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Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'In business, transparency and trust are paramount'

Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'In business, transparency and trust are paramount'

Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'In business, transparency and trust are paramount'Rather than looking at balance sheets, Kamath looks to a diverse library to navigate finance, life, and decision-making. 

“In business, transparency and trust are paramount.” Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha.

Throughout his career, Kamath has repeatedly emphasised that eliminating hidden agendas and being radically honest with customers and partners are the primary drivers of long-term business success.

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath (born September 5, 1986) is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother, Nithin Kamath, in 2010.

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Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets. His early experiences eventually led him into trading and, later, to building Zerodha with his brother.

His journey has made him a prominent voice on entrepreneurship, investing, self-education and the importance of questioning conventional ideas.

When did Nikhil Kamath say this?

Across episodes of his podcast and panel discussions with founders, Kamath has repeatedly emphasised that authenticity and openness matter more than projecting perfection, noting that trust is earned when businesses communicate honestly with users and partners.

What does this quote mean?

The quote means that honesty and reliability are the most critical foundations of any successful venture. In commerce, transactions only happen when customers, partners, and investors feel secure about where their money and commitments are going.

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When a company chooses transparency, it operates with complete openness by eliminating hidden charges, misleading marketing, and vague terms. This upfront honesty removes suspicion and steadily builds genuine trust across every interaction.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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