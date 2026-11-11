Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'In business, transparency and trust are paramount'

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath (born September 5, 1986) is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother, Nithin Kamath, in 2010.

Advertisement

Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets. His early experiences eventually led him into trading and, later, to building Zerodha with his brother.

His journey has made him a prominent voice on entrepreneurship, investing, self-education and the importance of questioning conventional ideas.

When did Nikhil Kamath say this?

Across episodes of his podcast and panel discussions with founders, Kamath has repeatedly emphasised that authenticity and openness matter more than projecting perfection, noting that trust is earned when businesses communicate honestly with users and partners.

What does this quote mean?

The quote means that honesty and reliability are the most critical foundations of any successful venture. In commerce, transactions only happen when customers, partners, and investors feel secure about where their money and commitments are going.

Advertisement

When a company chooses transparency, it operates with complete openness by eliminating hidden charges, misleading marketing, and vague terms. This upfront honesty removes suspicion and steadily builds genuine trust across every interaction.