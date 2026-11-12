Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera design draws criticism after new dummy images surface

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What do the Galaxy S27 dummy units show?

The images were shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X and reportedly show the rear sides of three upcoming Samsung phones. The Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro units appear to have a rectangular camera module with four circular openings arranged in a two-by-two layout. Two of these openings are larger, while the other two are smaller.

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The Galaxy S27+ unit looks different, with three cameras arranged vertically on the rear. This suggests Samsung could be considering separate design treatments for its premium Ultra and Pro models and the Plus variant.

It is important to remember that dummy units are non-working models used to represent a phone’s physical design. They can offer an early idea of a device’s dimensions and layout, but do not confirm its final hardware or appearance.

Here’s your first look at the dummy units for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup, including the Galaxy S27 Ultra, Galaxy S27 Pro, and Galaxy S27 Plus. https://t.co/ap2UlwmHkP — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) November 10, 2026

Why the camera design is being questioned

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The images have drawn criticism from tipster Ice Universe, who questioned the camera arrangement on the two premium models. In a post on X, the tipster said the camera in the upper-right corner of the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra does not exist, adding that the picture is wrong.

The comment raises doubts about whether the dummy units accurately represent Samsung’s current design plans. The images should therefore be treated cautiously rather than as confirmation of a four-camera setup.

Samsung has not announced the Galaxy S27 lineup or confirmed the design of any of these models. More clarity is likely to emerge as the expected launch gets closer.