Land buying plunges 56% in 2026: Why developers are slowing expansion after 3 years of growth

This represents a 56% year-on-year decline in land acreage acquired and a 23% reduction in the number of transactions.

Why are developers turning cautious?

Rising land acquisition costs and concerns over project economics are prompting developers to reconsider their expansion strategies.

"The first nine months of 2026 saw 76 land deals for around 1,445 acres, signalling a more cautious and selective acquisition strategy," said Mayank Saksena, MD & CEO – Land Services, Anarock Group.

The moderation follows three years of substantial activity. Between 2022 and September 2026, developers completed 516 land deals covering approximately 12,958 acres.

While 2024 recorded the highest number of transactions at 133, the maximum acreage was acquired in 2025, when 126 deals covered 3,772 acres.

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Large land deals decline sharply

The slowdown is particularly evident in large transactions involving parcels of 50 acres or more.

Such deals declined from 12 during the first nine months of 2025 to just five in the corresponding period of 2026.

The combined acreage involved in these transactions plunged from approximately 2,398 acres to 588 acres, representing a decline of nearly 75.5%.

This indicates that developers are becoming more selective about committing substantial capital to large projects.

Builders increasingly prefer partnerships

Another significant shift is the growing preference for joint development agreements (JDAs), which allow developers to undertake projects in partnership with landowners instead of purchasing land outright.

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JDAs accounted for 25% of all land transactions during January–September 2026, compared with 12% in 2022.

Of the 76 deals concluded this year, 19 involved JDAs.

According to Anarock, the number of such arrangements increased from 10 in 2022 to 30 in 2025.

These partnerships can help developers reduce upfront land acquisition expenditure while retaining access to development opportunities.

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Are smaller cities gaining importance?

Despite the moderation, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NCR and Bengaluru remain important land acquisition markets.

However, large land parcels are increasingly being acquired outside established metros.

Anarock found that seven major metropolitan markets accounted for approximately 86% of land transactions between 2022 and September 2026 but only 57% of the acreage.

For homebuyers and property investors, the slowdown in land acquisitions does not necessarily indicate weakening housing demand or falling property prices.

Instead, the findings suggest developers are adopting a more measured approach to expansion, balancing future growth opportunities against rising costs and financial risks.

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