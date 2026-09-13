Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ganpati sthapana date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and samagri list

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date

Ganesh Chaturthi: Monday, September 14, 2026

Ganesh Visarjan: Friday, September 25, 2026, for the customary 11-day celebration, although many families perform visarjan after 1.5, 3, 5 or 7 days according to their family traditions.

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Ganpati Sthapana 2026: Shubh Muhurat

The most important part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations is bringing the idol home and performing its installation or Sthapana with proper rituals.

One Panchang-based calculation places the auspicious Sthapana window on September 14 between approximately 11:21 AM and 1:48 PM.

The Madhyahna period is traditionally considered particularly significant for Ganesh Puja because Lord Ganesha's birth is associated with this period.

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Since muhurat calculations can vary according to location and Panchang, devotees should check the timing applicable to their city before beginning the puja.

How to prepare for Ganpati Sthapana

Before bringing Bappa home, devotees traditionally clean and decorate the house and prepare a dedicated puja space.

The idol can be placed on a clean wooden platform covered with a fresh red or yellow cloth. Traditional decorations may include flowers, rangoli and torans.

Devotees generally prepare items such as:

Red or yellow cloth

Flowers

Durva grass

Kumkum and turmeric

Rice

Fruits

Modaks and other naivedya

Diya and incense

Panchamrit

Puja utensils

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Ganpati Sthapana puja

The exact ritual can differ according to family and regional traditions. Generally, devotees begin by cleaning the puja space and placing the idol respectfully.

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The puja may include sankalp, avahan, pran-pratishtha, abhishek, offering of flowers and durva, naivedya, aarti and prayers.

Devotees commonly chant the Ganesh mantra: “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah.”

What should devotees keep in mind?

Devotees should follow their family's established customs while performing the rituals. Eco-friendly clay idols are also increasingly preferred because they help reduce the environmental impact of visarjan.