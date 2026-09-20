Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'I've often felt that the Indian tiger has not been unleashed'

Who was Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

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When was this quote said by Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata said this during a prominent interview with Bloomberg UTV in July 2012, just a few months before he initially stepped down as the Chairman of the Tata Group.

The quote came up during a discussion about India's economic growth trajectory and its relationship with China. He emphasised that he was not worried about China overpowering India's economic strength because he believed, "deep down inside, that the Indian tiger has not been unleashed."

What does this quote mean?

This quote reflects Ratan Tata's deep conviction in India's untapped economic and innovative potential. By using the metaphor of a "tiger," he symbolised India's inherent strength, agility, and power on the global stage. However, by stating it "has not been unleashed," he pointed out that bureaucratic hurdles, cautious mindsets, and structural limitations were holding the nation back from its true capabilities.

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Rather than viewing global competitors like China as an absolute threat, he maintained a profoundly optimistic view that once India fully supports its young entrepreneurs, cuts red tape, and liberates its domestic industries, its long-term rise as a global economic powerhouse will be unstoppable.