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Quant, Helios, Motilal Oswal: Midcap funds aren’t built the same; here’s how portfolios differ

Quant, Helios, Motilal Oswal: Midcap funds aren’t built the same; here’s how portfolios differ

Midcap mutual funds can have significantly different portfolios despite belonging to the same category, with wide variations in large-, mid- and small-cap exposure. An August 2026 snapshot of 18 funds with ₹4.75 lakh crore in combined AUM highlights how differently fund managers are positioning their portfolios.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 6:35 AM IST
Quant, Helios, Motilal Oswal: Midcap funds aren’t built the same; here’s how portfolios differHelios has the highest equity allocation at 99.5%, followed by HSBC at 99.2%, JM at 99% and Nippon at 98.8%.

Midcap mutual funds may belong to the same category, but their portfolios can look markedly different. An August 2026 snapshot of 18 midcap funds shows wide variations in exposure to large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, as well as in overall equity, debt and cash allocations.

The data, covering ₹4.75 lakh crore in combined assets under management (AUM), shows that fund managers have significant flexibility in how they construct portfolios within the midcap category.

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Large-cap exposure varies sharply

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has the highest large-cap allocation among the 18 funds at 25.3%, according to the snapshot. It is followed by Nippon India Mid Cap Fund at 21.3%, ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund at 21% and Axis Midcap Fund at 20.3%.

At the other end, Helios Mid Cap Fund has just 4% allocated to large-cap stocks. JM Mid Cap Fund has 4.6%, while HSBC Mid Cap Fund has 5.1%.

The overall category median for large-cap exposure stands at 15.2%, highlighting how significantly individual portfolios can deviate from the middle of the category.

MUST READ: Nifty Midcap 150 falls over 20% once every 4.2 years: Abakkus study

Quant leads mid-cap allocation

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The variation is also visible in exposure to the stocks that form the core of the midcap category.

Quant Mid Cap Fund has the highest mid-cap allocation at 74.6%, followed by Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund at 73.9%, Axis at 73.7% and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund at 71.2%.

The category median stands at 70.3%.

Motilal Oswal, meanwhile, has 70.7% in midcaps despite having the highest large-cap allocation in the group. Its small-cap exposure is only 3.9%.

Helios has highest small-cap exposure

The sharpest contrast emerges in small-cap allocation. Helios leads with 30.1%, followed by HSBC at 26.1%, JM at 25.1% and WhiteOak at 23.8%.

This compares with the category median of 15.8%. Motilal Oswal sits at the other end with just 3.9% in small caps.

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The figures show that investors choosing a midcap fund may still get substantially different levels of exposure to smaller companies depending on the scheme.

ALSO READ: MFs cut consumer exposure to 10-year low: 5 sectors fund managers are favouring instead

 
Fund Large Cap Mid Cap Small Cap Equity Debt Cash
Motilal Oswal 25.3% 70.7% 3.9%
Nippon 21.3% 98.8%
ICICI Prudential 21.0%
Axis 20.3% 73.7% 1.0%
Quant 74.6%
Canara Robeco 73.9%
Mirae Asset 71.2%
Helios 4.0% 30.1% 99.5%
HSBC 26.1% 99.2%
JM 25.1% 99.0%
WhiteOak 23.8%
Franklin 4.0%
Category median 15.2% 70.3% 15.8% 97.5% 2.8% 0.0%

Equity exposure is high across the category

Most of the funds have portfolios overwhelmingly invested in equities. Helios has the highest equity allocation at 99.5%, followed by HSBC at 99.2%, JM at 99% and Nippon at 98.8%.

DO READ: Flexicap funds: 90.6% large caps vs 55.2% small caps — 10 biggest portfolio differences

The category median equity allocation is 97.5%, with debt at 2.8% and cash at 0%.

Cash allocation also varies. Franklin Mid Cap Fund has the highest cash allocation at 4%, while Axis has 1% and Kotak has 0.9%.

Overall, the August snapshot suggests that the midcap label does not translate into identical portfolio construction. The differences in large-, mid- and small-cap exposure can materially change the underlying risk and market-cap profile of individual schemes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026 6:35 AM IST
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