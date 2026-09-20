Quant, Helios, Motilal Oswal: Midcap funds aren’t built the same; here’s how portfolios differ

Large-cap exposure varies sharply
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has the highest large-cap allocation among the 18 funds at 25.3%, according to the snapshot. It is followed by Nippon India Mid Cap Fund at 21.3%, ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund at 21% and Axis Midcap Fund at 20.3%.
At the other end, Helios Mid Cap Fund has just 4% allocated to large-cap stocks. JM Mid Cap Fund has 4.6%, while HSBC Mid Cap Fund has 5.1%.
The overall category median for large-cap exposure stands at 15.2%, highlighting how significantly individual portfolios can deviate from the middle of the category.
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Quant leads mid-cap allocation
The variation is also visible in exposure to the stocks that form the core of the midcap category.
Quant Mid Cap Fund has the highest mid-cap allocation at 74.6%, followed by Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund at 73.9%, Axis at 73.7% and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund at 71.2%.
The category median stands at 70.3%.
Motilal Oswal, meanwhile, has 70.7% in midcaps despite having the highest large-cap allocation in the group. Its small-cap exposure is only 3.9%.
Helios has highest small-cap exposure
The sharpest contrast emerges in small-cap allocation. Helios leads with 30.1%, followed by HSBC at 26.1%, JM at 25.1% and WhiteOak at 23.8%.
This compares with the category median of 15.8%. Motilal Oswal sits at the other end with just 3.9% in small caps.
The figures show that investors choosing a midcap fund may still get substantially different levels of exposure to smaller companies depending on the scheme.
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|Fund
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|Equity
|Debt
|Cash
|Motilal Oswal
|25.3%
|70.7%
|3.9%
|—
|—
|—
|Nippon
|21.3%
|—
|—
|98.8%
|—
|—
|ICICI Prudential
|21.0%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Axis
|20.3%
|73.7%
|—
|—
|—
|1.0%
|Quant
|—
|74.6%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Canara Robeco
|—
|73.9%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Mirae Asset
|—
|71.2%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Helios
|4.0%
|—
|30.1%
|99.5%
|—
|—
|HSBC
|—
|—
|26.1%
|99.2%
|—
|—
|JM
|—
|—
|25.1%
|99.0%
|—
|—
|WhiteOak
|—
|—
|23.8%
|—
|—
|—
|Franklin
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4.0%
|Category median
|15.2%
|70.3%
|15.8%
|97.5%
|2.8%
|0.0%
Equity exposure is high across the category
Most of the funds have portfolios overwhelmingly invested in equities. Helios has the highest equity allocation at 99.5%, followed by HSBC at 99.2%, JM at 99% and Nippon at 98.8%.
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The category median equity allocation is 97.5%, with debt at 2.8% and cash at 0%.
Cash allocation also varies. Franklin Mid Cap Fund has the highest cash allocation at 4%, while Axis has 1% and Kotak has 0.9%.
Overall, the August snapshot suggests that the midcap label does not translate into identical portfolio construction. The differences in large-, mid- and small-cap exposure can materially change the underlying risk and market-cap profile of individual schemes.