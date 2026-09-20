Quant, Helios, Motilal Oswal: Midcap funds aren’t built the same; here’s how portfolios differ

Large-cap exposure varies sharply

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has the highest large-cap allocation among the 18 funds at 25.3%, according to the snapshot. It is followed by Nippon India Mid Cap Fund at 21.3%, ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund at 21% and Axis Midcap Fund at 20.3%.

At the other end, Helios Mid Cap Fund has just 4% allocated to large-cap stocks. JM Mid Cap Fund has 4.6%, while HSBC Mid Cap Fund has 5.1%.

The overall category median for large-cap exposure stands at 15.2%, highlighting how significantly individual portfolios can deviate from the middle of the category.

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Quant leads mid-cap allocation

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The variation is also visible in exposure to the stocks that form the core of the midcap category.

Quant Mid Cap Fund has the highest mid-cap allocation at 74.6%, followed by Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund at 73.9%, Axis at 73.7% and Mirae Asset Midcap Fund at 71.2%.

The category median stands at 70.3%.

Motilal Oswal, meanwhile, has 70.7% in midcaps despite having the highest large-cap allocation in the group. Its small-cap exposure is only 3.9%.

Helios has highest small-cap exposure

The sharpest contrast emerges in small-cap allocation. Helios leads with 30.1%, followed by HSBC at 26.1%, JM at 25.1% and WhiteOak at 23.8%.

This compares with the category median of 15.8%. Motilal Oswal sits at the other end with just 3.9% in small caps.

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The figures show that investors choosing a midcap fund may still get substantially different levels of exposure to smaller companies depending on the scheme.

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Fund Large Cap Mid Cap Small Cap Equity Debt Cash Motilal Oswal 25.3% 70.7% 3.9% — — — Nippon 21.3% — — 98.8% — — ICICI Prudential 21.0% — — — — — Axis 20.3% 73.7% — — — 1.0% Quant — 74.6% — — — — Canara Robeco — 73.9% — — — — Mirae Asset — 71.2% — — — — Helios 4.0% — 30.1% 99.5% — — HSBC — — 26.1% 99.2% — — JM — — 25.1% 99.0% — — WhiteOak — — 23.8% — — — Franklin — — — — — 4.0% Category median 15.2% 70.3% 15.8% 97.5% 2.8% 0.0%

Equity exposure is high across the category

Most of the funds have portfolios overwhelmingly invested in equities. Helios has the highest equity allocation at 99.5%, followed by HSBC at 99.2%, JM at 99% and Nippon at 98.8%.

DO READ: Flexicap funds: 90.6% large caps vs 55.2% small caps — 10 biggest portfolio differences

The category median equity allocation is 97.5%, with debt at 2.8% and cash at 0%.

Cash allocation also varies. Franklin Mid Cap Fund has the highest cash allocation at 4%, while Axis has 1% and Kotak has 0.9%.

Overall, the August snapshot suggests that the midcap label does not translate into identical portfolio construction. The differences in large-, mid- and small-cap exposure can materially change the underlying risk and market-cap profile of individual schemes.