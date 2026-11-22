The quote highlights the importance of taking initiative and making decisions in uncertain situations. Altman's message suggests that successful entrepreneurs cannot afford to remain stuck in endless discussions or wait for every condition to be perfect before taking action.

Who is Sam Altman?

Sam Altman is an American entrepreneur and investor who serves as the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company behind ChatGPT.

Before co-founding OpenAI in 2015, Altman served as president of Y Combinator, one of Silicon Valley's most prominent startup accelerators, from 2014 to 2019.

During his tenure at Y Combinator, he worked closely with several early-stage startups, helping entrepreneurs develop their businesses and scale their operations.

OpenAI was established with the mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits humanity. Under Altman's leadership, the company has emerged as a major player in the global artificial intelligence industry, particularly following the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022.

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Altman has become one of the most prominent voices in the technology and startup ecosystem, frequently speaking about entrepreneurship, innovation and the future of artificial intelligence.

What does this quote mean?

Altman's quote emphasises that successful entrepreneurship requires more than having a good idea. It also requires the ability to turn that idea into action.

Founders often operate in environments where information is incomplete, markets are unpredictable and competition is intense. Waiting until every detail is settled can result in missed opportunities.

Moving fast, however, does not mean making impulsive decisions. It means recognising when enough information is available to take the next step, learning from the outcome and adapting quickly when circumstances change.

The emphasis on not waiting for permission is equally significant. Entrepreneurs must often challenge conventional thinking, question established practices and take responsibility for their decisions.

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This approach is relevant beyond startups. Professionals working in large organisations can also benefit from taking ownership of projects, proposing solutions and acting on opportunities instead of waiting for someone else to initiate change.

Why is speed important for entrepreneurs?

In the startup ecosystem, timing can play a crucial role in determining whether a business succeeds or fails.

A company that takes too long to launch a product may lose ground to competitors. Similarly, businesses that fail to respond to changing customer expectations risk becoming irrelevant.

Quick decision-making allows founders to test ideas, gather customer feedback and improve their products. It also helps organisations respond to challenges before they become larger problems.

However, speed must be balanced with sound judgement. Decisions involving finances, employees, customers and long-term business sustainability require careful consideration.

Altman's observation ultimately points to a leadership quality that can make a difference: the willingness to take responsibility, make decisions and keep moving forward.