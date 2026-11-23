The S&P 500 jumped 4.6%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 6.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 1,200 points, recovering from its worst week since the pandemic-driven market selloff in 2020.

NVIDIA leads AI stock rally

NVIDIA shares surged more than 30% in Monday morning trading after its board announced Huang's immediate reinstatement as CEO and director.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chair Harvey Jones said.

The announcement reversed an earlier leadership change that had unsettled investors despite NVIDIA's strong earnings and continued expansion in AI infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the decision, writing on Truth Social: "Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!"

Advertisement

MUST READ: 'I am honoured to return to NVIDIA': Jensen Huang makes a comeback, chipmaker's shares surge over 30%

AI and semiconductor stocks rally

The buying extended well beyond NVIDIA, with semiconductor and enterprise technology stocks recording substantial gains.

According to the market heatmap shared by Yahoo Finance and AlphaSpace, semiconductor equipment maker KLA Corporation surged 11.34%, while Applied Materials gained 11.27%.

Lam Research climbed 11.99%, Texas Instruments advanced 11.45%, and Intel rose 10.74%.

Among other technology companies, Micron Technology jumped 12.62%, Oracle gained 12.02%, and Palantir Technologies advanced 7.97%.

Advertisement

Networking company Cisco Systems rose 4.79%, while Dell Technologies gained 18.71%.

The rally also lifted major technology stocks, with Microsoft advancing 3.58%, Apple gaining 1.61% and Advanced Micro Devices rising 2.26%.

ALSO READ: NVIDIA reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after board review, says return poses no national security risk

Is the AI selloff over?

The recovery comes after a difficult period for AI-related equities, during which investors questioned whether substantial spending on data centres and computing infrastructure could sustain current growth expectations.

NVIDIA's leadership uncertainty had added to those concerns, despite the company's strong financial performance.

However, Monday's rebound does not necessarily signal that broader market risks have disappeared.

The CBOE Volatility Index, commonly known as Wall Street's fear gauge, remained elevated despite the rally, indicating continued uncertainty among investors.

Meanwhile, Anthropic shares slipped after fluctuating earlier in the session, suggesting that enthusiasm for AI stocks remained uneven.

DO READ: 'Correct and proper decision': US President Trump hails Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA CEO after board review