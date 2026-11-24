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realme P4x 5G vs vivo Y31t 5G - Specifications compared

Specification realme P4x 5G vivo Y31t 5G Display 6.72-inch LCD 6.75-inch LCD Resolution 2,400 × 1,080 pixels (Full HD+) 1,608 × 720 pixels (HD+) Refresh rate Up to 144Hz Up to 120Hz HBM brightness Up to 1,000 nits Up to 1,250 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Rear cameras 50MP main + 2MP monochrome 50MP main + 2MP bokeh Front camera 8MP 8MP Rear video recording Up to 4K at 30fps Regional specifications should be checked Battery 7,000mAh (typical) 7,200mAh (typical) Wired charging 45W 44W RAM 6GB, 8GB 4GB, 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Software at launch Android 15-based realme UI 6.0 Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Water resistance IP64 IP68 and IP69 Stereo speakers Yes Yes Weight 208g 219g

Specifications and prices are based on official product information. RAM and storage combinations vary by model.

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Display and performance - realme offers a sharper screen and a faster processor

The realme P4x 5G features a 6.72-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The company claims HBM brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The higher resolution should make text, images and videos appear sharper, while the faster refresh rate can make scrolling and supported games feel smoother.

The vivo Y31t 5G comes with a slightly larger 6.75-inch LCD display, but its resolution is lower at 1,608 x 720 pixels. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and offers claimed HBM brightness of up to 1,250 nits. So, while vivo has an advantage in its claimed HBM brightness, realme offers a sharper display and a higher refresh rate. Neither phone uses an AMOLED panel.

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The difference is more noticeable when it comes to performance. The realme P4x 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also gets a 5,300-square-mm vapour chamber cooling system, designed to manage heat during extended gaming sessions.

The vivo Y31t 5G uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

If you play games, multitask frequently or use demanding applications, the realme P4x 5G has the more capable processor on paper. The vivo handset is better suited to everyday activities such as browsing, messaging and video streaming.

Camera comparison - Both phones keep photography simple

Neither smartphone is built around an advanced multi-camera system. Both feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The realme P4x 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, it gets an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. One useful addition is support for 4K video recording at 30fps using the rear camera.

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The vivo Y31t 5G also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera. Its camera features include portrait photography and an underwater photography mode.

Neither phone offers a dedicated ultra-wide or telephoto camera. Buyers looking for greater flexibility in photography, particularly for wide-angle and long-distance shots, will need to consider more camera-focused smartphones.

Battery and charging - vivo has a slightly bigger battery

Battery capacity is one area where the vivo Y31t 5G takes a small lead. It packs a 7,200mAh typical-capacity battery, compared with the 7,000mAh battery on the realme P4x 5G. Both phones are designed for users who want longer battery life without having to recharge frequently.

However, the charging speeds are almost identical. The realme P4x 5G supports 45W fast charging, while the vivo Y31t 5G offers 44W FlashCharge.

The realme handset also supports bypass charging, which can supply power directly to the phone during supported usage scenarios, reducing reliance on the battery. It also supports reverse wired charging.

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The 200mAh difference between the two batteries is relatively small, so it may not be a deciding factor for most buyers. Actual battery life will depend on screen brightness, network conditions, gaming and other usage patterns.

Price and availability in India

The current online prices put these two smartphones in a much closer contest than their original launch prices suggest. The realme P4x 5G is currently listed at ₹26,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at ₹29,999.

The vivo Y31t 5G, meanwhile, is listed at ₹26,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs ₹31,499.

This means both phones start at the same price, but realme offers 2GB more RAM in the base configuration. Comparing their 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants, the vivo Y31t 5G costs ₹1,500 more than the realme P4x 5G. Buyers should check the respective retailers for any additional discounts or offers before purchasing.

realme P4x 5G vs vivo Y31t 5G - Which one should you buy?

With both phones starting at ₹26,999, the realme P4x 5G makes a stronger case for buyers who prioritise performance and display quality. Its Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, Full HD+ display, 144Hz refresh rate and 6GB RAM in the base variant give it an advantage on paper.

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The vivo Y31t 5G, however, offers a slightly larger 7,200mAh battery, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and a newer Android 16-based OriginOS 6 experience. It may appeal to buyers who prioritise durability and battery capacity over raw performance.

At the same starting price, realme offers more RAM and a sharper display, while vivo brings stronger water and dust resistance. If performance and everyday value are your priorities, the realme P4x 5G is the more compelling choice. But if durability and a slightly larger battery matter more, the vivo Y31t 5G is worth considering.