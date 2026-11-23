"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said.

"I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process," he added.

NVIDIA shares surge over 30%

NVIDIA shares jumped sharply in Monday's trading following the announcement. According to Yahoo Finance market data, the stock climbed to $168.02 in premarket trading, up 33.85% from Friday's closing price of $125.53. The stock has now added +$1 trillion in market cap today.

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BREAKING: Nvidia stock, $NVDA, extends gains to over +35% on the day after Jensen Huang is reinstated as CEO. The stock has now added +$1 trillion in market cap today. If Nvidia closes at or above current levels, it’ll be the first company in history to add $1 trillion in a day. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 23, 2026

The rally marked a dramatic reversal after NVIDIA and other AI-linked stocks suffered heavy losses in the previous week.

The company's board unanimously reinstated Huang as President, Chief Executive Officer and board director with immediate effect.

The decision followed discussions between Huang and the board, which said it was satisfied with his ability to lead the company.

The company's board unanimously reinstated Huang as President, Chief Executive Officer and board director with immediate effect.

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The decision followed discussions between Huang and the board, which said it was satisfied with his ability to lead the company.

Huang thanks interim leadership

Huang also acknowledged the executives who managed NVIDIA during his absence.

"I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period," he said.

Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer, while Harvey Jones remains board chair.

Huang thanked employees, shareholders, industry leaders and global partners for their support.

"Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work," he said.

AI stocks rally across the board

Huang's reinstatement also lifted sentiment across the semiconductor industry.

Shares of NVIDIA rivals Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom gained approximately 4% each, recovering from double-digit declines recorded last week.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, which manufactures NVIDIA's advanced chips, rose 6%, while semiconductor equipment maker ASML also gained 6%.

Memory chipmakers Micron Technology and SK Hynix advanced approximately 5% and 9%, respectively, in premarket trading.

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AI infrastructure companies also witnessed strong buying interest. CoreWeave and Nebius surged more than 25%, while Coherent and Bloom Energy recorded double-digit gains.

The rebound extended to AI developer Anthropic, whose shares recovered approximately 5% after declining 9% on Friday.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA's board confirmed that an independent investigation into reported foreign intelligence efforts targeting Huang would continue despite his reinstatement.

The company has also strengthened its national security and export-control oversight as it navigates growing regulatory scrutiny surrounding advanced AI chips.