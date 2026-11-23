The brokerage said Huang's return removed the primary reason behind its earlier downgrade, although several risks surrounding corporate governance, investigations and AI spending remain.

Why Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA

Bernstein had downgraded NVIDIA after concerns emerged that Huang could be removed from the company. His subsequent departure triggered a sharp correction, with the stock falling nearly 30% and closing around $125 on Friday.

"We downgraded NVIDIA's stock to Market Perform 11 days ago when it looked likely that his conduct would see his removal from the company," Bernstein said.

With Huang reinstated as president, CEO and board director, the brokerage believes the immediate leadership uncertainty has eased.

"We remain positive on AI buildout fundamentals, and with Jensen back in the seat, we upgrade today back to OP," the analysts wrote.

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How much upside does Bernstein see?

Bernstein retained its $200 price target, representing approximately 60% upside from NVIDIA's November 20 closing price of around $125.

However, following Monday's more than 30% surge, the remaining upside to the target has narrowed considerably.

The brokerage's valuation is based on approximately 10 times its average estimated earnings per share for calendar years 2028 and 2029.

Bernstein believes the recent correction has made NVIDIA's valuation more attractive, although the target incorporates potential downside risks.

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What risks could limit the rally?

Despite the upgrade, Bernstein raised concerns about NVIDIA's corporate governance and the board's handling of Huang's departure and reinstatement.

The analysts questioned the board's "on-again-off-again response", arguing that the episode highlighted weaknesses in its decision-making.

The brokerage also flagged ongoing investigations and questioned whether any concessions, potentially involving China, were required for Huang's return. It did not establish that any concessions occurred.

AI spending concerns remain

Bernstein cautioned that the recent semiconductor sell-off was not entirely related to Huang's leadership controversy.

Investors remain concerned about whether the massive investments planned for AI infrastructure are achievable and sustainable.

"The concerns driving the move were not all Jensen-related, with investors increasingly worried about AI spending achievability and sustainability," the brokerage noted.

Nevertheless, Bernstein believes NVIDIA's underlying fundamentals and current valuation remain supportive.

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