Gaurav Matta, Co-Founder and CEO, NRiSimplify, says many sellers overlook this crucial aspect.

"For most NRIs selling property in India, the first question is usually what is the best price I can get? But a more important question often goes unanswered. How much of that money will I actually take home?" Matta said.

How much TDS applies to a ₹1 crore property sale?

Unlike resident property sellers, NRIs are subject to withholding provisions under Section 195 of the Income Tax Act.

For a long-term property sale, the applicable capital gains tax rate is generally 12.5%, excluding surcharge and cess, under the prevailing regime.

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However, buyers may deduct TDS on the gross sale consideration unless a lower-deduction certificate or an appropriate determination of the taxable amount is available.

Consider an illustrative example:

An NRI sells a residential property for ₹1 crore, originally purchased for ₹60 lakh. Assuming eligible selling expenses of ₹2 lakh, the capital gain would be ₹38 lakh, before any other adjustments or exemptions.

At 12.5%, the basic capital gains tax would be ₹4.75 lakh. Including 4% health and education cess, the liability would be approximately ₹4.94 lakh, assuming no surcharge or other adjustments.

However, if TDS is deducted at 13% of the entire ₹1 crore consideration, ₹13 lakh would be withheld upfront.

The seller would initially receive ₹87 lakh before transaction expenses, even though the estimated capital gains tax is considerably lower.

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The excess withholding could potentially be recovered through an income tax refund, subject to the final assessment.

Why pre-sale tax planning matters

Matta says NRIs frequently begin tax planning too late.

"Over the years, we have observed that NRIs often begin tax planning only after identifying a buyer or finalising a deal. By then, several opportunities to plan the transaction better may already have been missed."

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A lower TDS certificate under Section 197, where applicable, may help reduce excess withholding.

Purchase documents, improvement expenses, holding periods and eligibility for capital gains exemptions can also influence the final liability.

What should NRIs do before selling?

Matta recommends evaluating taxes, documentation and overseas remittance requirements before listing the property.

"Our view is that tax planning must become the starting point of an NRI property sale, not the final step."

He adds that poor coordination between property transactions, tax advisory and documentation can create unnecessary delays.

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NRIs should also examine repatriation requirements under FEMA, including applicable banking procedures and documentation.

Ultimately, the objective should be to maximise the amount retained after taxes and expenses rather than focusing solely on the negotiated selling price.

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