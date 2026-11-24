Broomfield expects to reach his goal of $750,000 (₹6.97 crore) in investments within the next year, well before his original target of reaching it by age 30.

Why he keeps spending low

Broomfield says he does not get much happiness from buying things.

“I guess something else that probably does make me a little bit unique is I really don’t feel joy when I buy things,” he says. “I feel like I have what I need.”

His approach to saving began when he was young. Growing up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Broomfield and his siblings had to save half of everything they earned. At 17, he discovered the financial independence, retire early, or FIRE, movement.

“All I had to do was live super frugally and I could actually reach financial freedom by the time I was 30 and go do whatever actually made me happy in life,” he says.

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After graduating from Knox College in 2022, he moved to Northern Virginia for a job paying more than $100,000 (₹92.91 lakh) a year. He set a goal of building $750,000 in investments while keeping annual spending below $25,000.

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His August spending

Broomfield’s core living expenses came to $1,477 (₹1.37 lakh) in August, excluding savings, investments and graduate school tuition payments.

His August expenses included $1,098 (₹1.02 lakh) for rent and utilities, $700 (₹65,037) towards student debt, $229 (₹21,276) for his gym, $48 (₹4,460) for Uber rides, $28 (₹2,601) on food and $15 (₹1,394) on insurance.

At the same time, he put $17,931 (₹16.66 lakh) into his 401(k) and brokerage accounts. Around 90% of his income went towards savings and investments that month.

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Housing is his biggest expense, but sharing an apartment with four roommates saves him about $1,000 (₹92,910) a month compared with living alone.

Income tripled, lifestyle stayed the same

Broomfield expects to earn $323,000 this year, compared with roughly $100,000 in his first year after college. His compensation later rose to about $120,000 before reaching $200,000 when he joined Amazon Web Services in 2025. He moved to Google this year.

He has built about $650,000 (₹6.04 crore) in investments since graduating.

“I’ve really separated how happy I am from how much money I spend,” he says. “I truly don’t believe that I would be significantly happier if I spent a lot more money.”

Broomfield prefers broad-market index funds and avoids picking individual stocks and investing in cryptocurrency because he does not want to put money into investments he does not understand.

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He may keep working after reaching financial freedom

Broomfield initially wanted financial independence so he could stop working early. Now, he says he may continue working even after reaching his target.

“Once I reach financial freedom, maybe this is a little ironic, but I actually think I will keep working,” he says.

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His YouTube business already covers his expenses in most months. Eventually, he hopes to build his own business, potentially in AI security.

“Having that peace of mind to know that I’ll be fine, even if I can’t find work quickly or even if I get laid off tomorrow, that has just been a huge breath of fresh air for myself,” he says.