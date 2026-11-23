However, SEBI cautioned that these figures are unofficial, unverified and unregulated.

What is IPO GMP and why does it matter?

Grey Market Premium refers to the unofficial premium at which IPO shares are purportedly traded before their listing on recognised stock exchanges.

For instance, if an IPO is priced at ₹200 per share and its GMP is ₹50, investors may interpret this as suggesting a potential listing price of ₹250, implying a 25% gain.

However, this is merely an unofficial indication, not a reliable prediction. Actual listing prices depend on market demand, valuations and prevailing market conditions.

SEBI warned that such transactions "are executed outside the exchange framework, are not subject to regulatory oversight, carry no settlement guarantee or investor protection, and follow no formal price-discovery process."

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Will financial websites stop displaying GMP figures?

SEBI has advised registered intermediaries and market participants to refrain from publishing or broadcasting GMP figures through websites, digital platforms, emails, SMS and social media.

The advisory could prompt affected platforms to remove GMP information from their IPO coverage.

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What happens if investors lose money in grey market transactions?

SEBI has highlighted the absence of regulatory protection for investors participating in GMP-linked transactions.

Disputes arising from such dealings are not covered by investor protection benefits under SEBI or stock exchange jurisdiction.

Investors also cannot use exchange-administered grievance redressal mechanisms or the Smart ODR platform for resolving GMP-related disputes.

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This means investors face additional counterparty and settlement risks beyond ordinary market fluctuations.

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What should IPO investors check instead?

Rather than relying on unofficial premiums, investors should examine a company's financial statements, profitability, debt levels, business prospects and IPO valuation.

The red herring prospectus, use of issue proceeds and valuations of comparable listed companies can provide a stronger basis for investment decisions.

Official subscription figures may offer additional insight into investor demand, although oversubscription does not guarantee listing gains.

SEBI has urged investors to conduct IPO transactions exclusively through registered intermediaries and authorised platforms.

DO READ: Mahanadi Coalfields IPO subscribed 1.52 times on final day; QIBs lead demand