Rahul Gandhi highlights DTC workers’ struggle: 'No social security, no stable income, no permanent job'

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi shared a video on Monday, that captured his conversation with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus drivers and conductors. The video highlighted the workers' deep concerns about the looming threat of privatisation, which has left them with "no stable income or permanent job."

Sharing snippets from the video, Gandhi took to social media, writing, "Contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a mere compulsion. There’s no social security, no stable income, and no permanent job."

He went on to express his concern, saying, "DTC workers, like government employees across the nation, live in constant fear of privatisation. These individuals keep India moving, facilitating the daily travel of millions. Yet, their dedication is met with nothing but injustice."

The video begins with Gandhi taking an Uber ride with a driver he had met previously. After introducing the driver to his mother, Gandhi headed to the Sarojini Nagar Bus Depot, where he had met with DTC drivers, conductors, and marshals earlier in the week.

During their conversation, Gandhi asked the drivers about their working conditions. The drivers shared that, despite being scheduled for eight-hour shifts, they often work two hours more. When Gandhi inquired about their employment status, the drivers revealed that they are all temporary employees.

Gandhi then asked about their earnings. One driver explained, "There’s no contractor involved—it’s just us and DTC. We earn Rs 813 per day, including PF deductions. But we get no rest days, not even on Holi or Diwali, and our salary is docked if we take a day off."

When Gandhi asked how he could help, the drivers expressed their desire for permanent employment and timely salaries. One driver shared, "We haven't been paid for five months. The state and central governments are playing the blame game, saying funds haven’t been released. They’ve also said we won’t be paid for another two months. This is affecting our families—we can’t pay our children's school fees, and their futures are at stake."

A conductor added that their contracts are renewed annually, and if their duty hours are reduced, the contract may not be renewed. "Our demand is for permanent jobs. We want equal work for equal pay. When Sheila Dikshit was in office, she made us permanent employees," he said.

Another conductor questioned, "Why is our citizenship permanent but our jobs temporary? Why is there so much privatisation?" Gandhi then asked, "With all this privatisation, who is benefiting?" Someone replied, "Only the job holders."

A DTC workshop worker lamented, "Modi ji has made the situation worse. He’s blurred the line between the literate and illiterate. A labourer earns Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000, while an educated person earns ₹25,000. We are ordinary people, and even after educating our children, they’re earning just Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000."

When Gandhi asked if they were able to save money, the response was a resounding no. He also inquired if they had bus passes, to which they said they did not—they have to pay for their own travel.

The video concludes with Gandhi taking a bus ride and speaking to a conductor about his family and job. The conductor shared that he too is a contract worker, with his contract renewed annually by DTC. "We want to secure our future and need permanent jobs," he said.