Rahul Gandhi vs Smriti Irani: Fiery fight expected between Congress, BJP in Amethi; nominations likely next week

Rahul Gandhi is likely to return to Amethi to fight the Lok Sabha elections. A decision is expected after April 26, and the nominations are expected to be filed next week. On the other hand, BJP has already declared Smriti Irani as their candidate from Amethi for the third time.

Related Articles

When Rahul Gandhi, earlier this month, was asked about his intentions of fighting from the Amethi seat, he had said that it’s all in the hands of the party. "On Amethi, the party will decide. Whatever order I get, I will abide by that. In our party, these decisions are taken in the CEC (Central Election Committee) meeting,” he had said during a press conference. Amethi will go to polls on May 20.

So far the score is 1-1 in the fight between Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani for the Amethi seat. Rahul Gandhi marked his foot in Amethi in 2004, and remained an MP there till 2019, when he was defeated by Smriti Irani.

In the previous elections in 2014, Gandhi had defeated Irani by nearly 1 lakh votes. In the subsequent elections in 2019, however, Irani defeated Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes.

Overall, the Amethi seat was won by Congress 16 times.

It will not be an easy fight in Amethi. Union Minister Smriti Irani poses a difficult challenge for Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, considered an otherwise Congress bastion. The sentiments of the people are divided among the people of Amethi between Irani and Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh's Congress chief Ajay Rai told India Today TV that the Amethi seat has been confirmed by the Gandhi family and the picture would soon be clear. He accused Smriti Irani of lying for the past 10 years. The challenge now is for the BJP to retain the seat on their false promises.