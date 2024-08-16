Rahul Gandhi’s Independence Day seating sparks row, Congress fumes; govt says ‘wanted to honour Olympians’ 

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s seating during the 78th Independence Day has triggered a row, but sources in the government have said it was due to the Olympic medallists. Gandhi, who was the first Leader of Opposition to be present at the Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations, was seated in the second-last row, behind the Olympic-bronze-winning hockey team.

According to sources, the Ministry of Defence reasoned that that Congress MP had to be moved back as the front rows were allocated to the Olympic medal winners. The LoP is usually seated in the first few rows as per protocol.

Rahul Gandhi was spotted sitting beside India's hockey team forward Gurjant Singh. The front rows were occupied by Olympic medallists including Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. Captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh, members of the Olympic-bronze-winning hockey team, were also seated ahead of Rahul Gandhi.

The LoP’s rank is equivalent to that of a Cabinet Minister and is always assigned a seat in the front row, which was occupied by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Amit Shah and S Jaishankar this time.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi did not make any special demands or requests. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was also seated in the fifth row, but he did not turn up.

The Ministry of Defence is responsible for conducting the Independence Day event and making the seating plans. The post of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was vacant since 2014 since no party had secured numbers equalling a tenth of the strength of the Lower House. In 2024, however, the NDA’s power was diminished, and Congress increased its tally to 99.

CONGRESS REACTS TO SEATING ARRANGEMENT

Meanwhile, Congress criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seating Rahul Gandhi in the back at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. They called it a sign of Modi's 'pettiness' and disrespect for democratic traditions. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the move showed Modi's arrogance and disregard for the post of Leader of Opposition.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed it demonstrated Modi's 'petty mindset' and lack of respect for democracy. She added that the rank of the Leader of Opposition is equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister, and questioned why Cabinet ministers like Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman were given front-row seats. "A foolish statement has come from the defence ministry that 'this was done as we wanted to honour Olympians'. They should be honoured and so should Vinesh Phogat but did Amit Shah, JP Nadda, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman not want to honour them?" she asked.

Congress media head Pawan Khera and leader Vivek Tankha also criticised the seating arrangement, calling it a political move by the Ministry of Defence. “Is Rajnath Singh ji taking revenge for getting cornered by Rahul ji on his Agniveer lies? Or is it the typical small mindedness of @PMOIndia? I clearly remember BJP leaders were made to sit in the front or the second row when UPA (United Progressive Alliance) was in power. Anyway, the more you show your smallness towards Rahul ji, the larger the space he occupies in the hearts of the people," Khera said.