Rahul Gandhi first oppostion leader in 10 years to be present at Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, marking a significant milestone as the first Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to partake in the event in a decade.

Dressed in a traditional white kurta suit, Gandhi was seen among celebrated Indian Olympic medallists, including Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and PR Sreejesh, fostering a sense of unity and national pride.

Related Articles

The former Congress chief shared the spotlight with members of India's Olympic bronze-winning hockey team, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, who was also present at the ceremony.

The position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has remained unfilled from 2014 to 2024, a rarity in Indian parliamentary history, primarily due to opposition parties lacking the requisite number of MPs to occupy the seat. However, following the recent Lok Sabha elections, which saw Congress boost its strength from 52 to 99 MPs, Rahul Gandhi was appointed to the role on June 25.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi extended his Independence Day wishes to the nation, emphasizing the importance of freedom as "our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values." In a video accompanying his tweet, he highlighted the values of expression, truth, and hope.

सभी देशवासियों को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



हमारे लिए स्वतंत्रता सिर्फ एक शब्द नहीं - संवैधानिक और लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों में पिरोया हुआ हमारा सबसे बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच है।



यह शक्ति है अभिव्यक्ति की, क्षमता है सच बोलने की और उम्मीद है सपनों को पूरा करने की।



जय हिंद। 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/foLmlSyJDk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Independence Day celebrations and addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort. This year marks the 78th Independence Day, and the Prime Minister's address was notable as it was his 11th consecutive speech on this occasion and the first of his third term. Wearing a traditional Rajasthani turban, Modi touched upon critical issues such as crimes against women, unrest in Bangladesh, attacks on Hindus, diversity through a uniform civil code, and India’s aspirations to host the Olympics in 2036.

Modi's speech also laid out a vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047, underscoring the government's commitment to significant reforms to shape the country's future.

