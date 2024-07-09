Rainfall update: IMD predicts moderate rains in Delhi, heavy rains in Maharashtra for next 5 days

Rainfall prediction: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra in the next five days, while Delhi that witnessed showers on Tuesday, is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall in the next five days.

In Mumbai, rains had crippled daily life and disrupted air, rail and road traffic on Monday. However, the rains had abated on Tuesday, with all the services regaining life. IMD had issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai on Tuesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places. The civic body had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Mumbai on Tuesday. High tide is expected in the Arabian Sea around 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, due to the rainy and windy weather, saw its Air Quality Index (AQI) improve to the 'satisfactory' category. Temperature of the national capital, that weeks ago was reeling under the impact of an intense heatwave, dipped to 32.2 degree Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, apart from Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the Northeast in the next 2-3 days, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Central India, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the next five days.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected across Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Gujarat region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Rayalaseema in the next five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka during July 9-13 period, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on July 9, Gujarat region, North Interior Karnataka during July 9-13, Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana on July 9 and 10, Kerala and Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka on July 9, 12 and 13. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Goa today, said the IMD.

The weather department expected widespread light to moderate rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar and Northeast India, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha in the next 5 days. It expected heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during July 9-11, while similar conditions are expected over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya during July 9-13.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Jharkhand on July 12 and 13, Odisha on July 13 and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 9, 10 and 13. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are expected to witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall during July 9-11, while Arunachal Pradesh is expected to witness similar conditions on July 9 and 10, and Assam and Meghalaya on July 10.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Central India, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan in the next five days. Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness isolated heavy rainfall on July 9-13, while East Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness the same during July 10-13, Uttarakhand during July 10-12, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh during July 11 and 12, Jammu, north Haryana, north Punjab on July 12, East Rajasthan during July 9-11, Vidarbha on July 9 and 10, West Rajasthan on July 9 and Chhattisgarh during July 11-13. Isolated very heavy rainfall is expected in East Uttar Pradesh during July 10-12.

