Ram Navami 2024: Ram Lalla's first-ever Surya Tilak to mark the occasion at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

As the sun rises on April 17, the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami will witness a historic event at Ayodhya's newly constructed Ram Mandir. Ram Lalla will experience his first Ram Navami in his grand new home.

Adding to the day's significance, a special ritual known as Surya Abhishek or Surya Tilak will take place, where the Sun will grace the deity's forehead with its divine rays.

The Surya Tilak holds profound symbolism as it aligns with the belief that Lord Ram belongs to the Ishvaku clan, descendants of the Sun, or Suryavanshis.

To execute this ceremonial celebration seamlessly, experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT-R), were brought in to design and implement the ceremony's mechanism.

What exactly is Surya Tilak or Surya Abhishek?

Surya Abhishek is derived from Surya (sun) and Abhishek (a purifying ritual).

It's a mixture of optics and mechanics where the sun's rays are carefully directed onto a deity's forehead.

While this practice is not new and has been integral to ancient temple rituals across the Indian subcontinent, the engineering behind the Surya Abhishek at the Ram Mandir showcases a unique approach.

At 12 noon on April 17, the Sun's radiant beams will fall upon Ram Lalla's divine forehead, creating the Surya Tilak.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, associated with the temple's management, has spared no effort to ensure the success of this event.

Preparations for the Surya Tilak had commenced well in advance, with the IIT-R team meticulously designing the mechanism.

Two trial runs have already been conducted, with the help of sophisticated apparatus featuring high-quality mirrors and lenses to precisely direct the Sun's rays onto Ram Lalla's forehead at the appointed time.

The tilak apparatus is crafted from brass and bronze for durability and corrosion resistance.

