Red Fort blast: i20 entered Delhi at 8:04 am, left parking at 6:22 pm; check timeline

The Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort on Monday, killing nine people and injuring several others, is the focus of the investigation of the blast. CCTV footage showed that the car entered Delhi early morning, drove around before it was eventually parked for hours near Sunehri Masjid. After it left from the spot it went to Chandni Chowk, where it exploded near the metro station.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has mapped the car’s entire movement on November 10 from its entry into the national capital till its explosion.

Here’s a lowdown of the movement of the Hyundai i20:

8.04 am: The car crossed the Badarpur toll booth to enter Delhi from the Faridabad side.

8.20 am: It briefly stopped at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area.

During the day: The vehicle moved across Daryaganj, Kashmere Gate, and near Sunehri Masjid.

3.19 pm: The Hyundai i20 entered the parking area near the historic Sunehri Masjid, near Red Fort.

6.22 pm: The car exited the same parking area, as captured on CCTV.

Shortly after: The i20 was seen moving through Chandni Chowk, taking a U-turn near Red Fort, and stopping on Subhash Marg near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The vehicle exploded just before 7 pm at this location.

It is believed that during the car’s prolonged stay near Sunehri Masjid, the attacker may have conducted a reconnaissance. The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with central intelligence agencies, is analysing the route frame by frame to identify every location where the car stopped and to determine whether more than one person was involved in driving the vehicle during the day.

CCTV footage captured the car being driven by an individual wearing a black face mask. Additional camera angles have prompted investigators to scrutinise whether the masked figure resembles Dr Umar Mohammad, a Faridabad-based fugitive linked to a previous terror module.

Investigators are now carefully reviewing multiple angles from the CCTV recordings in an attempt to confirm the identity of the driver. Efforts are ongoing to determine any links between the individuals seen in the footage and those detained during the expanded operation.

Delhi Police sources said at least 13 suspects are being questioned based on the footage and local intelligence inputs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the probe is examining all angles. Investigating teams are set to conduct a detailed analysis of the incident with top security officials, as efforts continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the blast.

The investigation has expanded beyond the capital, with police in Jammu and Kashmir executing several overnight raids. Authorities in Shopian targeted the residence of Imran alias Maulvi of Nadigam after his name appeared in a terror module list associated with the incident. In Pulwama, officers detained 38-year-old Tariq Ahmad Dar, son of retired patwari Ghulam Mohammad Dar and a tipper driver from Kharpora Sambura.