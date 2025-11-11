Red Fort blast update: Was suspected terrorist Dr Umar from Faridabad module in the i20? Here’s what we know

A CCTV image has emerged reportedly showing Dr Mohammad Umar, a suspected member of the Faridabad terror module, driving the Hyundai i20 that was subsequently used in the explosion near the Red Fort on Monday night. According to information available, the footage was captured just before the blast at 6:52 pm and is central to the investigation into the incident, which resulted in eight fatalities and several injuries.

The vehicle was seen entering the parking lot near Sunehri Masjid at 3:19 pm and leaving at 6:48 pm, moments ahead of the explosion, with the suspect’s face initially visible and later obscured by a mask.

Sources told India Today that Mohammad Umar was in the car and is believed to have planned the attack along with two of his associates. It was reportedly carried out in a panic following the arrests in Faridabad earlier on Monday.

Investigators have stated that Umar, together with his associates, placed a detonator in the vehicle and executed the attack. Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil was used as the explosive in the high-intensity blast during peak evening hours when the area near the Red Fort was crowded with visitors.

The i20

Delhi Police have intensified their investigation, currently interrogating at least 13 suspects in connection with the incident. The car was last observed entering the city from the Badarpur border, and its subsequent movements remain under scrutiny, with more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from toll plazas, being analysed to trace the full route towards Daryaganj. Forensic teams are preparing DNA tests to confirm the identity of the driver at the time of the blast.

The origin and chain of custody for the Hyundai i20 has been a particular focus. Intelligence sources in Jammu and Kashmir have said that the Hyundai i20 was originally owned by Mohammad Salman, arrested on Monday night, and later changed hands multiple times – first sold to Nadeem, then to a used car dealer, Royal Car Zone in Faridabad Sector 37. After passing through several handlers, the vehicle was purchased by Aamir and then Tariq, both currently under police questioning.

The registration certificate for the car remains in Salman’s name, with its legal transfer still under review.

Investigations have revealed links between the Red Fort explosion and recent arrests in Faridabad. Following the detention of Muzamil Shakeel, from whom 2,900 kg of IED-making material was recovered, the timing and nature of the Red Fort attack are being closely examined. The sources further suggested that the events were interconnected, indicating that Umar panicked after Muzamil’s arrest and carried out the Red Fort attack, possibly as a fidayeen act.

Authorities have said that out of the eight bodies recovered from the blast site, only two, both men, have been identified so far, while six remain unidentified. One additional body part was found, complicating the identification process, which now relies on DNA testing and post-mortem examinations.