Rollback of labour codes, ₹26,000 minimum wage: CTUs announce nationwide May 12 protest

Major Central Trade Unions (CTUs), along with independent sectoral federations and workers’ associations, have called for a nationwide “Demands Day” on May 12, 2026, in solidarity with workers protesting against alleged exploitation, low wages, and labour rights violations across industrial belts in Northern and Central India.

In a joint statement, the trade unions accused authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of carrying out “brutal repression” against striking workers in industrial hubs including Noida, Greater Noida, Manesar, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The unions alleged that police action, arrests, raids, and surveillance were being used to suppress labour movements and intimidate workers demanding better working conditions.

Advertisement

Labour rights

The CTUs described the developments as a “state-backed corporate offensive” against democratic labour rights and urged workers across sectors, particularly industrial workers, to organise factory-gate campaigns, protest demonstrations, dharnas, processions, and other awareness activities on May 12.

MUST READ: Will industrial workers see an increase in wages? Here's what the Centre is planning

According to the unions, the recent wave of labour unrest has intensified over the last three months, continuing the momentum of the nationwide general strike held on February 12. Worker groups claim that industrial labourers, especially contract workers, are facing long working hours, stagnant wages, and lack of social security benefits amid rising inflation and increasing living costs.

Wage revisions

The statement said that the recent wage revisions announced by the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were inadequate and far below workers’ expectations. Trade unions argued that wages in the two states remain significantly lower than those in Delhi despite comparable living expenses. They demanded a statutory minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month.

Advertisement

MUST READ: New Labour Codes: How salary breakdowns change across CTC levels - ₹3 lakh, ₹6 lakh, ₹10 lakh, ₹15 lakh

The unions highlighted that contract workers accounted for 42% of India’s manufacturing workforce in 2023-24, the highest level in over 25 years. According to the statement, many contract workers earn between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 per month while working 10 to 13 hours daily without benefits such as overtime compensation, weekly holidays, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), Provident Fund (PF), bonuses, safety protections, or job security.

Labour Codes

The unions also criticised the Labour Codes, alleging that the reforms would institutionalise longer working hours and deepen contractualisation in the workforce. They further alleged that women workers continue to face harassment and unsafe workplace conditions.

Advertisement

The statement claimed that more than 1,000 workers had been arrested during recent protests and accused governments of branding labour activists as “external” or “anti-national” to weaken the movement. Trade unions demanded the immediate release of arrested workers and withdrawal of what they termed as false cases.

Among the key demands raised by the unions are the rollback of the Labour Codes, implementation of an eight-hour workday, equal wages and benefits for contract workers, abolition of contractual labour in permanent jobs, and measures to control LPG and essential commodity prices.

The CTUs appealed to civil society groups and the public to support the nationwide protest programme, stating that stronger collective resistance was needed against “inhuman exploitation” and suppression of workers’ rights.