The new labour laws effective April 1 introduce a fundamental shift in salary structuring by mandating that basic pay, DA, and retention allowance must form at least 50% of total CTC. While overall compensation remains unchanged, the internal restructuring significantly impacts take-home salary and long-term benefits such as PF and gratuity.

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What changes in salary structure?

According to CA Dr Suresh Surana, under the new wage framework, the biggest shift is in how salaries are composed rather than how much employees earn overall. Basic pay, along with dearness allowance (DA) and retention allowance, must now make up at least 50% of the total CTC, compared to the earlier range of roughly 30–37%. As a result, allowances—such as HRA and special allowances — are reduced proportionately.

This restructuring directly increases statutory contributions like provident fund (PF) and gratuity, since these are calculated on basic pay. While the overall CTC remains unchanged, the immediate impact for most employees is a slight reduction in monthly take-home salary, offset by stronger long-term savings and retirement benefits. In essence, the new system shifts the focus from short-term liquidity to long-term financial security.

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Salary impact across CTC brackets

The impact varies across income levels, but the trend remains consistent—higher basic pay, lower take-home, and improved retirement benefits.

At the ₹3 lakh CTC level, basic pay rises from around 30% (₹90,000) to 50% (₹1.5 lakh). This leads to a drop in monthly take-home from about ₹20,800 to ₹19,200, a decline of roughly ₹1,600. While the reduction is modest, it results in improved long-term benefits.

For a ₹6 lakh CTC, the shift is more noticeable. Basic pay increases from about ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh, while take-home salary declines from approximately ₹42,200 to ₹40,400 per month—a reduction of ₹1,800. However, PF and gratuity contributions increase significantly, strengthening future savings.

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At the ₹10 lakh CTC level, basic pay moves from roughly ₹3.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Monthly take-home falls from around ₹70,000 to ₹67,500, a drop of ₹2,500. This category sees a meaningful boost in retirement corpus due to higher contributions.

For higher-income earners with ₹15 lakh CTC, basic pay increases from about ₹5.5 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh. Take-home salary declines from roughly ₹1.03 lakh to ₹99,000 per month, a reduction of ₹4,000. However, this group benefits the most in terms of long-term wealth accumulation through higher statutory savings.

PF impact: What actually changes?

Provident fund contributions remain a key variable in determining the real impact. In many cases, PF continues to be calculated on the statutory wage ceiling of ₹15,000, resulting in a contribution of ₹1,800 per month from both employer and employee. In such cases, the impact on take-home salary remains limited.

However, if companies choose to calculate PF on actual basic pay instead of the statutory cap, deductions can increase significantly. While this reduces monthly take-home further, it also leads to a larger retirement corpus over time.

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Overall, the new wage structure creates a clear trade-off — lower monthly cash flow in exchange for higher long-term financial security.

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Key insight

The reform creates a clear trade-off:

Short-term: Slight reduction in monthly take-home salary

Long-term: Higher savings via PF, gratuity, and retirement benefits

As highlighted in official communication, structured wages today are aimed at securing financial stability tomorrow.

The bottomline

While employees may initially notice a dip in monthly income, the new wage structure strengthens financial discipline and long-term wealth creation. The real impact, however, will depend on how companies implement PF contributions and salary restructuring within the new framework.

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