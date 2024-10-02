Rs 83,000 crore worth of projects: PM Modi’s agenda in second visit to Jharkhand in a fortnight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 83,000 crore from Jharkhand on Wednesday, in what will be his second visit to the state in a fortnight. Elections in the state, where the government is run by the CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, are scheduled for later in the year.
The PM will lay the foundation stone, and launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,000 crore from Hazaribag at 2 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
Apart from the projects, PM Modi will participate in three events in Hazaribag, including a programme at Vinoba Bhave University, and will meet the members of the tribal community. He will also address the concluding programme of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra.
WHAT’S ON PM MODI’S AGENDA IN JHARKHAND
- Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan with a total outlay of over Rs 79,150 crore will be launched by PM Modi, benefitting 5 crore tribal people in 549 districts across 30 states and UTs. The scheme will focus on bridging critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood, implemented by 17 central ministries and departments.
- 40 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will be inaugurated and foundation stone for 25 EMRS worth over Rs 2,800 crore will be laid.
- PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects under PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) worth over Rs 1,360 crore. This will include more than 1,380 km of road, 120 Anganwadis, 250 multi-purpose centres and 10 school hostels.
- Electrification of 75,800 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households in around 3,000 villages will be unveiled.
- 275 mobile medical units and 500 Anganwadi centres will be operationalised.
- 250 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras will be operationalised.
- 5,550 PVTG villages will be connected with potable tap water supply through 'Nal se Jal' scheme.