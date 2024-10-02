Rs 83,000 crore worth of projects: PM Modi’s agenda in second visit to Jharkhand in a fortnight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil projects worth Rs 83,000 crore from Jharkhand on Wednesday, in what will be his second visit to the state in a fortnight. Elections in the state, where the government is run by the CM Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, are scheduled for later in the year.

The PM will lay the foundation stone, and launch and inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 83,000 crore from Hazaribag at 2 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Apart from the projects, PM Modi will participate in three events in Hazaribag, including a programme at Vinoba Bhave University, and will meet the members of the tribal community. He will also address the concluding programme of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra.

WHAT’S ON PM MODI’S AGENDA IN JHARKHAND