‘Rs 8,500 per month’: Congress’s 'guarantee' for unemployed youth if voted to power in Delhi elections

The Congress promised to give Rs 8,500 to every educated unemployed youth for one year under ‘Yuva Udaan Yojana’ if voted to power in the national capital. Ahead of the crucial elections in the national capital, which is likely to be held in February, the party announced the incentive on January 12.

“The people of Delhi are going to elect a new government on 5th February...We are going to present some guarantees for the people of Delhi. Today, our party has decided that we will provide Rs 8,500 per month to the youths of Delhi who are educated but unemployed for a period of 1 year. This is not just financial help. We will try to get them absorbed in the industry in which they have been trained...” Congress leader Sachin Pilot said while announcing the incentive.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "...The people of Delhi are going to elect a new government on 5th February...We are going to present some guarantees for the people of Delhi. Today, our party has decided that we will provide Rs 8,500 per month to the youths of… pic.twitter.com/cAiaYILUg7 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

he 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.

In the lead-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress also made a strategic move to attract Purvanchali voters by promising the construction of a dedicated Chhath Ghat if the party comes to power. The announcement was made by Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh at a press conference, where he outlined plans for the Chhath Ghat to be located on the banks of the Yamuna River. The ghat will be named ‘Sharda Sinha Ghat’ in honor of the iconic Bihari folk singer who passed away last year.

Singh also took the opportunity to criticise both the BJP and AAP for exploiting Purvanchali voters for political gain, while accusing them of failing to offer genuine respect and recognition to the community. The move highlights Congress's attempt to connect with a significant voter base in Delhi, especially the Purvanchali population, by addressing their cultural and religious needs.