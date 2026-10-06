₹10,000 fine for abandoning pets in Chennai: How microchips will help to track owners

The system will rely heavily on microchipping, which allows authorities to trace an abandoned animal back to its registered owner. Each microchip contains details linked to the pet’s registration, making it possible for Corporation officials to identify the owner when a rescued dog or cat is scanned.

READ THIS: 'Fat Dogs of Delhi' crown: Hauz Khas's Gola defeats Googoo by 39,904 'Paws'itive votes

To strengthen enforcement, microchip scanners will be provided across all 40 dog-catching vehicles operated by the Corporation. This will allow officials to check rescued or abandoned animals while carrying out routine operations across the city.

Abandoning a pet in Chennai could now cost you ₹10,000. The Greater Chennai Corporation has approved a ₹10,000 fine for owners who abandon their licensed and microchipped dogs or cats on roads or in public places. And there’s a reason the system can track them. Every microchip carries details linked to the registered owner, allowing Corporation officials to scan an abandoned pet and identify who it belongs to. Scanners will be provided across all 40 dog-catching vehicles. There’s also a safeguard for genuine cases. If a pet goes missing, owners can register a complaint. If the Corporation later rescues the animal, they won’t be penalised for abandonment. The move comes after 40 abandoned dogs were rescued by NGOs in recent weeks. The Corporation is also imposing ₹5,000 for unlicensed pets and ₹500 for dogs found without a leash. Because bringing a pet home is a responsibility, not a temporary commitment. Share your views in the comments below! #Chennai #PetAbandonment [Chennai pet abandonment fine, Greater Chennai Corporation, pet microchipping] — The Better India (@thebetterindia) October 5, 2026

However, the Corporation has also made provisions for genuine cases where a pet may have gone missing rather than being deliberately abandoned. If an owner reports a pet missing and subsequently the Corporation rescues the animal, the owner will not be penalised for abandonment. This safeguard is intended to distinguish genuine missing-pet cases from deliberate abandonment.

Advertisement

The stricter enforcement comes after 40 abandoned dogs were rescued by non-governmental organisations in recent weeks, highlighting the growing concern over pets being left on city streets.

ALSO READ: Law career to dog walking: How a 30-yr-old UK woman built a ₹50,000-a-day business

Apart from the ₹10,000 abandonment penalty, the Corporation is also enforcing other fines related to pet ownership. Owners of unlicensed pets can be fined ₹5,000, while a ₹500 fine can be imposed for dogs found without a leash in public places.

The measures underline the civic body’s effort to promote responsible pet ownership and improve accountability among pet owners. Microchipping and licensing are expected to play a key role in helping authorities identify owners and take action when pets are abandoned.