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₹10,000 fine for abandoning pets in Chennai: How microchips will help to track owners

₹10,000 fine for abandoning pets in Chennai: How microchips will help to track owners

The system will rely heavily on microchipping, which allows authorities to trace an abandoned animal back to its registered owner

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 3:49 PM IST
₹10,000 fine for abandoning pets in Chennai: How microchips will help to track ownersOwners could pay ₹10,000 for leaving dogs, cats on roads

Abandoning a pet in Chennai could now cost owners ₹10,000, as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has stepped up action against people who leave their dogs or cats on roads and in public places, The Better India posted on X.

The civic body has approved a ₹10,000 fine for owners who abandon licensed and microchipped pets. The move aims to discourage pet abandonment and ensure that owners remain accountable for animals registered in their names.

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The system will rely heavily on microchipping, which allows authorities to trace an abandoned animal back to its registered owner. Each microchip contains details linked to the pet’s registration, making it possible for Corporation officials to identify the owner when a rescued dog or cat is scanned.

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To strengthen enforcement, microchip scanners will be provided across all 40 dog-catching vehicles operated by the Corporation. This will allow officials to check rescued or abandoned animals while carrying out routine operations across the city.

However, the Corporation has also made provisions for genuine cases where a pet may have gone missing rather than being deliberately abandoned. If an owner reports a pet missing and subsequently the Corporation rescues the animal, the owner will not be penalised for abandonment. This safeguard is intended to distinguish genuine missing-pet cases from deliberate abandonment.

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The stricter enforcement comes after 40 abandoned dogs were rescued by non-governmental organisations in recent weeks, highlighting the growing concern over pets being left on city streets.

ALSO READ: Law career to dog walking: How a 30-yr-old UK woman built a ₹50,000-a-day business

Apart from the ₹10,000 abandonment penalty, the Corporation is also enforcing other fines related to pet ownership. Owners of unlicensed pets can be fined ₹5,000, while a ₹500 fine can be imposed for dogs found without a leash in public places.

The measures underline the civic body’s effort to promote responsible pet ownership and improve accountability among pet owners. Microchipping and licensing are expected to play a key role in helping authorities identify owners and take action when pets are abandoned.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 3:49 PM IST
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