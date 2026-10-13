₹3,500 hotel stay, ₹30,000 compensation: Kerala family’s bed bug ordeal ends in consumer court

The order dated September 28 said, “All other contentions raised by the opposite party (hotel) in the argument note and version are only for the sake of the case and will not succeed. Failing to provide a clean, mosquito-free hotel room with basic amenity constitutes deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act.”

Family reported insect bites after hotel stay

The retired teacher had booked an air-conditioned four-bed room at the Thiruvananthapuram hotel on August 26, 2024, for ₹3,500 while attending a marriage function and visiting a temple with his family. The room was booked in his daughter’s name, and the family checked out the next morning.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that family members developed insect bites and rashes after sleeping in the room. His daughter developed swollen, itchy red marks and consulted a doctor on August 27, 2024. According to the complaint, the doctor attributed the bites to bed bugs and prescribed medicines, tests and lotion.

Don't Miss: His ₹250 birthday order was cancelled. Now, consumer forum orders Zomato to pay ₹8,250

The family alleged that hotel staff dismissed the complaint as mosquito bites and did not provide an alternative room or address the hygiene concerns. The complainant sought ₹3.5 lakh in compensation and ₹50,000 towards litigation costs.

The hotel denied the allegations and said it maintained proper cleanliness. It also argued that the complaint was not maintainable as the room had been booked and paid for by the daughter. However, the father produced a power of attorney authorising him to pursue the case.

Advertisement

Medical records backed complaint

The commission said medical records, laboratory bills and other documents supported the allegation that the daughter suffered bed bug bites during the stay.

“The complainant has produced evidence for the treatment laboratory bill of Anadiyil Hospital, which is sufficient to prove the bug bites and other difficulties undergone by the complainant at the the opposite party’s hotel,” it stated.

The commission also noted that the reception staff failed to offer a remedy or an alternative room after the complaint was raised. It rejected the hotel’s objections regarding the complaint and territorial jurisdiction.

Consumers facing similar grievances can contact the Kerala consumer helpline at 1800-425-1550 or the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.