Rumblings within MVA: Sena vs Cong over Sangli MP's support to Shinde Sena candidate; here's what SS (UBT) workers have to tell Uddhav

Maharashtra's Sangli district has been quite the Achilles heel for the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc. This time around, sitting MP from Sangli Vishal Patil has extended his support to Suhas Babar, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's aspirant from the Khanapur assembly segment.

Patil's support for Babar has enraged the workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Party district president Sanjay Vibhute told Times of India that the workers will complain to Thackeray, while adding Patil is now a part of the MVA alliance.

He further said that after betraying Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress is again trying to backstab the party. "Therefore, I am going to demand that our leader should declare that there is no alliance with Congress limited to Sangli district," Vibhute added.

Furthermore, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Sangli district president said that Uddhav Thackeray forgave Patil and the Congress despite their betrayal. "However, Vishal Patil has started showing his true colours," he added.

Patil, along with Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, met Uddhav in Delhi to soothe the strained equation. The Sangli MP recently said that Babar helped him during the Lok Sabha election and now he will reciprocate by helping Babar win the assembly seat with lakhs of votes.

He further said: "Whenever I get love, it is my duty to repay. I will stand by him. We are trying to get him on our side, but Shrikant Shinde is not ready to listen."

In the general elections, Patil contested from the Sangli constituency despite the seat being given to Shiv Sena (UBT) as part of the seat sharing discussions. At the time, the party urged MVA partners to honour "alliance dharma". Patil, who is the grandson of former chief minister Vasantdada Patil, contested the seat as an Independent and won.

The development assumes importance as Maharashtra assembly polls are due to take place later this year.