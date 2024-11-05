S Jaishankar condemns attack on Hindu temple in Canada, says India deeply feels about it

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke about the attack on the Hindu temple in Canada that has sparked strong condemnation from India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the attack, urged the Canadian government to ensure justice.

Jaishankar called the incident “deeply concerning” and that India deeply feels about it. He added: “What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning...you should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our PM yesterday. That should convey to you how deeply we feel about it.”

Related Articles

#WATCH | Canberra, Australia: On the attack on Hindu temple in Canada, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, " What happened yesterday at the Hindu temple in Canada was deeply concerning...you should have seen the statement by our official spokesperson and also the… pic.twitter.com/DvbeRmUb0u — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

"I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” said Modi.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that it expects those who were involved in the attacks on the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton to be prosecuted and asked the government of Canada to protect the places of worship from such future attacks. "We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," said MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Political parties and religious organisations in India have urged the Canadian government to take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with individuals at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday during a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian consulate.

Opposition parties Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) condemned the attacks. Congress called the attack "absolutely condemnable" and called on the Indian government to address the issue firmly with Canadian authorities. AAP called on the Union government to engage with Canadian authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.