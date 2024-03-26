Sadhguru health update: Spiritual leader shares video of speedy recovery from hospital

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, currently recovering from an emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi, has shared an update via a video where he is seen reading a newspaper.

The video, accompanied by slow music, was posted on his social media handle with hashtags #Sadhguru and #SpeedyRecovery.

Related Articles

On March 23, Sadhguru shared a poem titled 'Lost Me in You'. The poem expresses gratitude and love and reflects on his life experiences.

"In extreme pain and pleasure, In ultra-exuberance and equanimity. This science of knowing the inner mechanics has never let me down for a moment. Living a life of extreme discipline and abandon, having hit the peaks, valleys and plains, why am I still here," his post read.

Sadhguru was admitted to Apollo Hospital following severe headaches and life-threatening bleeding in the skull. Despite his pain, he had continued with his regular activities including the Mahashivratri function on March 8.

An MRI later revealed massive bleeding in the brain. A team of doctors performed emergency surgery to relieve the bleeding and Sadhguru was taken off the ventilator post-surgery.

Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospital, has been overseeing his treatment. Dr Suri said in an update on Sadhguru's health that he had a very severe headache for the last 4 weeks, which he continued to ignore because he had to carry out his normal activities.

"He had a headache for the last 4 weeks. The headache was very severe and he was ignoring it because he had to do his normal activities. He even carried out the Mahashivratri function on March 8, despite the fact that he had agonising pain. The pain became severe on March 15 and then he consulted me," news agency ANI quoted Dr Suri as saying.

He further said that he advised Sadhguru for an MRI at 4 pm but the latter had an important meeting at 6 pm, which he did not want to miss. As per Dr Suri, the MRI showed massive bleeding in the brain.

"However, the MRI was done later, and the MRI showed that he had massive bleeding in the brain. It is outside the brain and below the bone. There was massive two-time bleeding-- one that happened about 3 weeks back and the second that happened around 2-3 days ago," Dr Suri noted.

Sadhguru's surgery was performed by a team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee within a few hours of his admission to relieve the bleeding.

As per the Apollo Hospital, the spiritual leader was taken off the ventilator after surgery. The hospital further said that Sadhguru has shown steady progress and his vital parameters have improved.