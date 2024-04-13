Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against ED arrest on April 15

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and his subsequent remand in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy on April 15.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter.

Earlier on April 13, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Kejriwal was being tortured inside jail, according to a report in The Economic Times.

On April 10, Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the ED after Delhi High Court denied him any relief.

The petition before the top court stated that the plea is being moved in urgent emergent circumstances where the sitting Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi has been illegally arrested by the ED ‘in a motivated manner’ in the middle of the election cycle and especially after the declaration of the schedule for the general election 2024.

The plea stated that his arrest was made solely based on subsequent, contradictory and ‘highly belated statements of co-accused’ who have now turned approvers. It said that the ED allowed its process to be used and misused by vested interests as an instrument of oppression to not only invade the liberty of political opponents in the midst of general elections but also to tarnish their reputation and self-esteem.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

The ED alleges that Kejriwal solicited kickbacks from liquor traders in return for favours. Furthermore, Kejriwal is accused of being the key conspirator and kingpin in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and others. Kejriwal has denied these allegations and has accused the BJP-led Centre of using investigative agencies for political gain.