CJP protest: Select few may be allowed to march at Connaught Place today; over 30,000 police to be deployed

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“We are ready to give permission to a select few protesters for a flag march at some other spot,” said Neha Yadav, deputy commissioner of police and public relations officer. Police indicated that the group could be allowed to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi, alongside approximately 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel stationed across the capital. Officials expect between 30,000 and 50,000 people to gather.

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CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke has called on people to assemble at Central Park with the national flag at 5 pm on October 16. Student organisations, activists and the Aam Aadmi Party are expected to join the proposed protest, which demands the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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The call followed the arrest of CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday. They were sent to five days of judicial custody for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest site.

Police have installed more than 10 CCTV cameras around Central Park and Rajiv Chowk to record the gathering. Barricades have also been placed near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg.

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This comes after the Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to restrain the CJP and Dipke from holding the protest but recorded the police’s assurance that all possible steps would be taken to regulate the gathering. The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 3.

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Police have also received written requests from trade and market associations seeking protection for shops and establishments, citing concerns that demonstrations could disrupt business during the festive season.

Yadav appealed to people not to participate in gatherings that violate prohibitory orders or disturb public peace, warning that legal action would be taken against offenders.

