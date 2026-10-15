Delhi protests: Supreme Court directs agencies to preserve CCTV footage, allows private videos as evidence

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the decision was not based on the Supreme Court’s observations. He said a committee formed earlier had examined the issue and submitted a detailed report.

The court also issued notice on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 172 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Section 172 requires people to follow lawful directions issued by police officers. It also empowers police to detain or arrest people who disobey such directions.

The hearing is taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing legal challenge related to protests and restrictions on public demonstrations in Delhi.

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SC issues notice on Jantar Mantar denotification

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the Delhi Police’s decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites.

The court also asked the government whether the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar was based on the court’s oral observations or on an independent assessment of the site’s utility as a public protest venue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the decision was not based on the Supreme Court’s observations and that a committee formed earlier had examined the issue and submitted a detailed report.