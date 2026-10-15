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Delhi protests: Supreme Court directs agencies to preserve CCTV footage, allows private videos as evidence

Delhi protests: Supreme Court directs agencies to preserve CCTV footage, allows private videos as evidence

The court also issued notice on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 172 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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Sanjay Sharma and Aneesha Mathur
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Delhi protests: Supreme Court directs agencies to preserve CCTV footage, allows private videos as evidenceThe hearing is taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing legal challenge related to protests and restrictions on public demonstrations in Delhi.

The Supreme Court has directed law enforcement agencies to preserve all CCTV footage and other digital material related to the Delhi protests, while allowing private parties to preserve and submit videos as evidence in court.

The court also questioned the government over its decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site. It asked whether the decision was based on the Supreme Court’s oral observations or on a separate assessment of the site’s utility for public demonstrations.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the decision was not based on the Supreme Court’s observations. He said a committee formed earlier had examined the issue and submitted a detailed report.

The court also issued notice on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 172 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Section 172 requires people to follow lawful directions issued by police officers. It also empowers police to detain or arrest people who disobey such directions.

The hearing is taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing legal challenge related to protests and restrictions on public demonstrations in Delhi.

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SC issues notice on Jantar Mantar denotification

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a petition challenging the Delhi Police’s decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites.

The court also asked the government whether the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar was based on the court’s oral observations or on an independent assessment of the site’s utility as a public protest venue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the decision was not based on the Supreme Court’s observations and that a committee formed earlier had examined the issue and submitted a detailed report.

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 1:30 PM IST
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