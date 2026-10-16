Durga Puja 2026: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, lists roads to avoid from October 16-20

READ THIS: Planning a full-night Durga Puja outing in Kolkata? Check Metro timings, special trains and key routes

Delhi Traffic advisory: Roads likely to be affected

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified eight roads and corridors that are likely to experience traffic congestion during the celebrations.

These include the Outer Ring Road between Vasant Vihar and Modi Mill Flyover, the stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near CR Park, and August Kranti Marg between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

Other affected routes include M.B. Road (Mehrauli-Badarpur Road) between Khanpur and Jamia Hamdard, Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats Kalkaji and Jamia Hamdard, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi Flyover.

Advertisement

Commuters may also face traffic disruptions on Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi Flyover and Moolchand Flyover, as well as internal roads around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY | DURGA PUJA CELEBRATIONS 2026 In view of Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II from 16–20 October 2026, traffic restrictions will be in place from 4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight daily. Devotees and commuters are advised to use Delhi Metro, avoid affected roads, refrain from unauthorised parking and allow extra travel time. Delhi Traffic Police appeals to all commuters to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic regulations and cooperate with personnel on duty. 📢 Please refer to the detailed traffic advisory for restrictions and affected routes. #DelhiTrafficPolice #TrafficAdvisory #DurgaPuja2026 #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 16, 2026

Private vehicles restricted in CR Park, GK-II

Advertisement

The traffic police have stated that private vehicles belonging to visitors and devotees will not be allowed into CR Park and Greater Kailash-II during the restriction hours.

Unauthorised parking will not be permitted in or around the affected areas. Vehicles parked illegally or obstructing traffic may be towed away, and offenders could face legal action.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja, Diwali spending raises home insurance concerns as families buy gold, jewellery, valuables

Delhi Traffic advisory: Metro recommended

The Delhi Metro has been recommended as the preferred mode of transport for visitors attending the celebrations.

Those travelling by taxi or auto-rickshaw can use designated drop-off points at Greater Kailash Metro Station and Nehru Enclave Metro Station, from where they can proceed to the pandals on foot.

The traffic police has advised commuters to start their journeys early, allow additional travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel. Visitors have also been urged to avoid affected corridors unless necessary.