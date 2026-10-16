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Durga Puja 2026: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, lists roads to avoid from October 16-20

Durga Puja 2026: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, lists roads to avoid from October 16-20

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified eight roads and corridors that are likely to experience traffic congestion during the celebrations

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 7:08 PM IST
Durga Puja 2026: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, lists roads to avoid from October 16-20The traffic police have stated that private vehicles belonging to visitors and devotees will not be allowed into CR Park and Greater Kailash-II during the restriction hours.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) and Greater Kailash-II in South Delhi from October 16 to October 20, warning commuters of congestion and restrictions on private vehicles. The restrictions will remain in force daily from 4 pm to midnight as large numbers of devotees and visitors are expected to visit the puja pandals.

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According to the advisory, the pandals are located within residential colonies with limited road space and no dedicated visitor parking facilities. Heavy traffic congestion is therefore expected, particularly during the evening hours.

READ THIS: Planning a full-night Durga Puja outing in Kolkata? Check Metro timings, special trains and key routes

Delhi Traffic advisory: Roads likely to be affected

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified eight roads and corridors that are likely to experience traffic congestion during the celebrations.

These include the Outer Ring Road between Vasant Vihar and Modi Mill Flyover, the stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near CR Park, and August Kranti Marg between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

Other affected routes include M.B. Road (Mehrauli-Badarpur Road) between Khanpur and Jamia Hamdard, Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats Kalkaji and Jamia Hamdard, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi Flyover.

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Commuters may also face traffic disruptions on Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi Flyover and Moolchand Flyover, as well as internal roads around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II.

Private vehicles restricted in CR Park, GK-II

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The traffic police have stated that private vehicles belonging to visitors and devotees will not be allowed into CR Park and Greater Kailash-II during the restriction hours.

Unauthorised parking will not be permitted in or around the affected areas. Vehicles parked illegally or obstructing traffic may be towed away, and offenders could face legal action.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja, Diwali spending raises home insurance concerns as families buy gold, jewellery, valuables

Delhi Traffic advisory: Metro recommended

The Delhi Metro has been recommended as the preferred mode of transport for visitors attending the celebrations.

Those travelling by taxi or auto-rickshaw can use designated drop-off points at Greater Kailash Metro Station and Nehru Enclave Metro Station, from where they can proceed to the pandals on foot.

The traffic police has advised commuters to start their journeys early, allow additional travel time and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel. Visitors have also been urged to avoid affected corridors unless necessary.

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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 7:08 PM IST
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