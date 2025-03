Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Full list of BJP candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its third list of 25 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections. So far, the BJP, a key member of the ruling Mahayuti coalition alongside the Shiv Sena and the NCP, has named candidates for 146 seats.

In the second list, the party named 22 candidates. It decided to replace the sitting MLAs from Washim and Gadchiroli, while retaining incumbents from Akot, Nashik Central, Pen, Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment, and Ulhasnagar. Two legislative council members featured in this round of announcements. Gopichand Padalkar has been fielded from Jat, and Ramesh Karad will contest from Latur Rural, where he will go up against Congress candidate Dhiraj Deshmukh.

The BJP's second list also included key leaders from Pune. Sunil Kamble will contest from Pune Cant, and Bhimrao Tapkir will again represent Khadakwasla. Additionally, the party has chosen Hemant Rasne as its candidate for the Kasba constituency in Pune city. In the first list, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was named from his traditional Nagpur South West seat. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Selar will contest from the Vandre West seat, while Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane will fight from Kankavli.

Full list of BJP candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

SN Maharashtra Assembly Constituencies BJP Candidates for Maharashtra 1 Nagpur South West Devendra Fadnavis 2 Kamthi Chandrashekhar Bawankule 3 Shahada Rajesh Padvi 4 Nandurbar Vijaykumar Gavit 5 Dhule City Anup Agarwal 6 Sindkheda Jaikumar Rawal 7 Shirpur Kashiram Pawara 8 Raver Amol Jawale 9 Jalgaon City Suresh Damu Bhole 10 Chalisgaon Mangesh Ramesh Chavan 11 Bhusawal Sanjay Savkare 12 Jamner Girish Mahajan 13 Chikhli Sweta Vidyadhar Mahale 14 Khamgaon Akash Fundkar 15 Jalgaon Sanjay Kute 16 Akola East Randhir Sawarkar 17 Dhamangaon Railway Pratap Janardhan Adsad 18 Achalpur Pravin Tayde 19 Deoli Rajesh Bakane 20 Hinganghat Samir Kunawar 21 Wardha Pankaj Bhoyar 22 Hingna Sameer Meghe 23 Nagpur South Mohan Mate 24 Nagpur East Krishna Khopde 25 Tirora Vijay Rahangdale 26 Gondiya Vinod Agrawal 27 Amgaon Sanjay Puram 28 Armori Krushna Gajbe 29 Ballarpur Sudhir Mungantiwar 30 Chimur Bunty Bhangadiya 31 Wani Sanjivreddy Bodkurwar 32 Ralegaon Ashok Uike 33 Yavatmal Madan Yerawar 34 Kinwat Bhimrao Keram 35 Bhokar Sreejaya Ashok Chavan 36 Naigaon Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar 37 Mukhed Tushar Rathod 38 Hingoli Tanaji Mutkule 39 Jintur Meghna Bordikar 40 Partur Babanrao Lonikar 41 Badnapur Narayan Kuche 42 Bhokardan Santosh Raosaheb Danve 43 Phulambri Anuradhatai Chavan 44 Aurangabad East Atul Save 45 Gangapur Prashant Bamb 46 Baglan Dileep Borse 47 Chandvad Rahul Aher 48 Nashik East Rahul Dhikale 49 Nashik West Seematai Hiray 50 Nalasopara Rajan Naik 51 Bhiwandi West Mahesh Choughule 52 Murbad Kisan Kathore 53 Kalyan East Sulabha Gaikwad 54 Dombivali Ravindra Chavan 55 Thane Sanjay Kelkar 56 Airoli Ganesh Naik 57 Belapur Manda Vijay Mhatre 58 Dahisar Manisha Chaudhary 59 Mulund Mihir Kotecha 60 Kandivali East Atul Bhatkhalkar 61 Charkop Yogesh Sagar 62 Malad West Vinod Shelar 63 Goregaon Vidya Thakur 64 Andheri West Ameet Satam 65 Vile Parle Parag Alavani 66 Ghatkopar West Ram Kadam 67 Vandre West Ashish Shelar 68 Sion Koliwada Captain R. Tamil Selvan 69 Wadala Kalidas Kolambkar 70 Malabar Hill Mangal Prabhat Lodha 71 Colaba Rahul Narwekar 72 Panvel Prashant Thakur 73 Uran Mahesh Baldi 74 Daund Rahul Subhashrao Kul 75 Chinchwad Shankar Jagtap 76 Bhosari Mahesh Landge 77 Shivajinagar Siddhrath Shirole 78 Kothrud Chandrakant Patil 79 Parvati Madhuri Satish Misal 80 Shirdi Radhakrishna Patil 81 Shevgaon Monika Rajale 82 Rahuri Shivajirao Kardile 83 Shrigonda Pratibha Pachpute 84 Karjat Jamkhed Ram Shankar Shinde 85 Kaij Namita Mundada 86 Nilanga Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar 87 Ausa Abhimanyu Pawar 88 Tuljapur Ranajagjitsinha Patil 89 Solapur City North Vijaykumar Deshmukh 90 Akkalkot Sachin Kalyanshetti 91 Solapur South Subhash Deshmukh 92 Man Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore 93 Karad South Atul Bhosale 94 Satara Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale 95 Kankavli Nitesh Rane 96 Kolhapur South Amal Mahadik 97 Ichalkaranji Rahul Prakash Awade 98 Miraj Suresh Khade 99 Sangli Sudhir Dada Gadgil

100 Dhule Rural Ram Bhadane 101 Malkapur Chainsukh Sancheti 102 Akot Prakash Bharsakale 103 Akola West Vijay Agrawal 104 Washim Shyam Khode 105 Melghat Kewalram Kale 106 Gadchiroli Milind Narote 107 Rajura Deorao Bhongle 108 Brahmapuri Krishnalal Sahare 109 Warora Karan Deotale 110 Nashik Central Devyani Pharande 111 Vikramgad Harishchandra Bhoye 112 Ulhasnagar Kumar Ailani 113 Pen Ravindra Patil 114 Khadakwasala Bhimrao Tapkir 115 Pune Cantonment Sunil Kamble 116 Kasba Peth Hemant Rasane 117 Latur Rural Ramesh Karad 118 Solapur City Central Devendra Kothe 119 Pandharpur Samadhan Autade 120 Shirala Satyajit Deshmukh 121 Jat Gopichand Padalkar

122 Murtijapur Harish Pimple 123 Karanja Sai Prakash Dahake 124 Teosa Rajesh Wankhade 125 Morshi Umesh Yawalkar 126 Arvi Sumit Wankhede 127 Katol Charansing Thakur 128 Savner Ashish Deshmukh 129 Nagpur Central Pravin Datke 130 Nagpur West Sudhakar Kohale 131 Nagpur North Milind Mane 132 Sakoli Avinash Brahmankar 133 Chandrapur Kishor Jorgewar 134 Arni Raju Todsam 135 Umarkhed Kishan Wankhede 136 Deglur Jitesh Antapurkar 137 Dahanu Vinod Medha 138 Vasai Sneha Dube 139 Borivali Sanjay Upadhyay 140 Versova Bharati Lavekar 141 Ghatkopar East Parag Shah 142 Ashti Suresh Dhas 143 Latur City Archana Chakurkar 144 Malshiras Ram Satpute 145 Karad North Manoj Ghorpade 146 Palus Kadegaon Sangram Deshmukh

The BJP plans to contest around 150 seats in the state but is currently facing challenging negotiations with its allies, including the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In its initial list of 99 candidates, the BJP retained 71 sitting MLAs and also nominated relatives of regional political figures, such as the daughter of former Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who recently switched to the BJP.