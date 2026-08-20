Shared sentiment: How Indians and Pakistanis view each other, the nations

The data showed that 78 per cent of people in India had ‘very unfavourable’ and 18 per cent had ‘somewhat unfavourable’ views, amounting to 91 per cent, of Pakistan.

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In Pakistan, 65 per cent had ‘very unfavourable’ and 13 per cent had ‘somewhat unfavourable’ view of India, resulting in 78 per cent.

Seven per cent of Indians and 8 per cent of Pakistanis had ‘favourable’ views of the other country.

The data showed that Muslims in India are somewhat more favourable towards Pakistan (21 per cent) than Hindus (6 per cent). Comparable trends for Pakistan are not available over the last decade, the report added.

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It is not only about unfavourable views but also the deep mistrust that the countries have of each other. Both Indians and Pakistani’s have only faith in their own country and distrust the other to be committed to good relations.

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A majority of both Indian and Pakistani adults say that their own people and government are committed to good bilateral relations but also believe that the government and the people on the other side are not.

Both sides do agree on this one thing – that their greatest geopolitical threat is the other.

The research showed that over half of Indians (54 per cent) named Pakistan as their country’s greatest threat, and 43 per cent of Pakistanis named India. India sees China as another big threat (21 per cent), while Pakistan sees Israel and the US (24 per cent) as their other big threats.

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When it comes to allies, 36 per cent of Indians believe it is Russia, while most Pakistanis (75 per cent) think their biggest ally is China.

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Indians mostly have positive views of Russia (58 per cent favorable) and President Vladimir Putin (51 per cent confidence), while Pakistanis have overwhelmingly positive opinions of China (90 per cent favorable) and President Xi Jinping (83 per cent confidence). Indians are, in fact, the most positive towards Russia among the nations surveyed by Pew.