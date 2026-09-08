‘Show us the order’: RTO attempts to seize Jaipur family’s Hilux for election duty, 2-hour standoff follows

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The family claimed no written requisition order was shown at the spot, despite their repeated requests. They also said they had women and a pet dog travelling with them and asked for a few minutes to make alternative arrangements, but the officials insisted they vacate the vehicle immediately and threatened to file a police complaint and have them arrested if they did not comply. The standoff lasted nearly two hours, drawing significant public attention.

Social media reacts

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The Jaipur RTO–Hilux standoff quickly went viral on X, with users sharing clips and reacting to the family’s account of being stopped late at night for civic poll duty. One widely circulated post remarked, "Only in India will you get your private vehicle that you paid for with your hard-earned money seized by RTO at midnight to be used for election duties.”

As the confrontation intensified, social media captions described the scene inside the SUV: “Women, child and a dog inside, still asked to vacate on the spot – this is not election duty, this is harassment.” Several posts also alleged that an RTO officer was heard threatening the occupants, saying, "Get out of the car, or else I'll run you over,” a claim that has further fuelled outrage over the department’s conduct during the requisition attempt.

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Officials cite illegal modifications

As the situation escalated, transport department officials reportedly shifted their stance, initiating proceedings to issue a challan and seize the vehicle on grounds of alleged illegal modifications. Transport Inspector Anil Baswal told PTI that the Hilux had indeed been modified in violation of rules and that action was taken accordingly. He added that an auto-rickshaw was offered to the family, but they allegedly created a disturbance.

The family, however, maintained that the primary reason given at the time was the requisition for election duty, not the modification issue.

Police intervention ends standoff

The situation was eventually de-escalated after police arrived at the scene. Following their intervention, the RTO team left the spot and the vehicle was returned to the family.

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Under Section 160 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the state government can seize vehicles for election-related purposes, but the law requires a written order addressed to the owner or person in possession of the vehicle.