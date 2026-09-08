N Chandrasekaran for India’s AI push? Harsh Goenka’s suggestion sparks debate online

Harsh Goenka wrote in a post on X, "India brought Nandan Nilekani from private sector to lead Aadhaar/UIDAI and now educational reforms and Pawan Goenka to help drive our space ambitions through IN-SPACe. Why not tap N. Chandrasekaran’s (Tatas) experience to help shape India’s AI strategy and implementation?"

India brought Nandan Nilekani from private sector to lead Aadhaar/UIDAI and now educational reforms and Pawan Goenka to help drive our space ambitions through IN-SPACe. Why not tap N. Chandrasekaran’s (Tatas) experience to help shape India’s AI strategy and implementation? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 7, 2026

What did netizens say?

Goenka's suggestion left social media users divided. While some said that Chandrasekaran's expertise should be utilised not just for AI strategy and implementation but also for growing the Indian economy, others begged to differ.

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A user wrote, "Sounds good, not only just about AI strategy and implementation, but also for utilising his expertise for growing Bharat's economy, GDP and per capita income for everyone..he has been built and expanded multiple businesses, I am sure his expertise would be useful in above areas."

A second user commented, "I still think Mr Nandan Nilekani is best to lead the AI transformation instead of Mr. Chandrasekharan. I hope you must have seen his counter intuitive speeches on how AI will create new jobs. Chandra deserves a wider role, with his experience in leading largest conglomerate."

A third user said, "I would also like to add that they should get Mr Anand Mahindra to strengthen brand India which is the need of the hour." A fourth user asked, "Why can’t we consider domain experts from each respective field?"

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What did N Chandrasekaran say on AI?

At the India AI Impact Summit in February this year, the Tata Sons chairman outlined a vision where artificial intelligence (AI) is treated not only a software tool but also as a foundational infrastructure shift.

"Putting all this together, AI to my mind is the next big infrastructure. It is the infrastructure of intelligence. It will have a very profound impact, exactly the same way in the past other infrastructure changes have done — steam engines, electricity or the internet," Chandrasekaran said at the event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

Further, he said that for AI to scale, "Our mission should be to make AI work for every individual and every citizen in this country. We should put the AI tools in the hands of the last person in the country and, in fact, on the earth."