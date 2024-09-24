Siddaramaiah after HC blow in MUDA scam: 'Will consult whether such an investigation is allowed'

Hours after the High Court dismissed his petition challenging the Governor's prosecution sanction in the alleged MUDA allotment scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday issued a detailed statement, saying he will not hesitate to investigate but added that he "will consult with experts on whether such an investigation is allowed under the law or not".

"I will discuss with the legal experts and decide on the outline of the fight. I am confident that the truth will come out in the next few days and the investigation under 17A will be cancelled," the chief minister, who has come under pressure to step down, said.

Siddaramiah called it "revenge politics" of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. "Our judicial struggle against this revenge politics of BJP and JDS will continue. I have faith in the court. All the MLAs, leaders and workers of our party and the Congress High Command have stood by me and encouraged me to continue the fight for the law. BJP and JD(S) have resorted to political retaliation against me because I am pro-poor and fighting for social justice."

"The MUDA case is just a sham," the chief minister said, adding that the main objective of BJP and JD(S) is to stop the Congress government's schemes which favor the poor and the oppressed. "The leaders who are asking for my resignation are the same ones who have opposed the schemes implemented by me for the poor and oppressed of the state."

"These same BJP and JD(S) leaders have opposed the Annabhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, Ksheera Dhare, Vidyasiri, Krishibhagya, Pashubhagya, Indira Canteen schemes implemented when I was the first Chief Minister. The leaders who are plotting against me today have opposed the SCSP/TSP Act. The people of Karnataka have not given BJP enough majority to come to power on its own. So far, BJP has come to power by conducting Operation Kamala," he added.

The high court's order has given fresh ammunition to the saffron party, which has sought Siddaramiah's resignation and a probe against him by the CBI. Former BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar attacked Siddaramaiah, saying he is continuing a tradition of the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi of coming into governance in the name of the poor, "making fake promises but always at the end of day enriching themselves and the family".

"BJP demands the resignation of Siddaramaiah to make way for a free and independent investigation into the allegations of corruption," the former minister said. "There is not even a single Congress leader in Karnataka who is not involved in one land scam or another. The MUDA case is a very shameful example of how a sitting CM has misused his office to enrich himself and his family."