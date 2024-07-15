'Slight weight loss, vitals remain normal': Tihar Jail on Arvind Kejriwal's health

The Tihar Jail authorities on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health was under continuous monitoring and his vitals were normal. The authorities also stated that he was receiving regular assessments by medical professionals.

The statement comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that there was an "acute" danger to Kejriwal's health in judicial custody. Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said Kejriwal, who is a severe diabetic, has had his sugar levels falling dangerously low. "His weight has declined by 8.5 kgs and his sugar levels have fallen below 50 five times in sleep. This is a worrying situation, especially for a diabetic," she said.

However, the jail authorities rejected the claims, saying the chief minister's vitals were normal even though there was a slight weight loss. Kejriwal has been following a medically prescribed diet, including home-cooked food, as per the court's orders, according to the Office of the Superintendent of Central Jail No. 2.

"Despite a slight weight loss, his vitals remain normal, and he receives appropriate medical care for all his ailments," authorities said in a statement.

The prison officials emphasised that the health status reports contradict the claims made by AAP ministers and legislators, tagging the narrative as "misleading and driven by ulterior motives" to undermine the prison administration. "The details have been communicated to various government officials for awareness and necessary action. Now we can offer this with a documented weight chart from 63.5 kg to 61.5 kg from June 2 to July 14," the statement added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who alleged that Kejriwal lost 8.5 kg of weight and his blood sugar level dropped below 50 mg/dL five times following his arrest, slammed the jail authorities for releasing his medical report.

"A team of AIIMS doctors has been examining Arvind Kejriwal's health and they have found out that Kejriwal is losing weight fast and is suffering from hypoglycemia. His blood sugar level dropped below 50 mg/dL five times," Singh claimed, adding that the day he was arrested, his weight was 70kgs, which has now come down to 61.5 kgs.

Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar Jail on June 2.

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal, Himanshu Mishra, Amit Bhardwaj)




