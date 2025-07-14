Sneha Debnath death case: 19-yr-old DU student's parents shifted from Tripura to Delhi for daughters' higher education

Parents of Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Delhi University student whose body was found in the Yamuna river, had shifted to the national capital for better higher education for their two daughters.

The body of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student from Sabroom, Tripura, was found in the Yamuna River, Delhi, nearly a week after she went missing on July 7. Sneha was studying at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College under Delhi University, and her family had relocated to the capital for better educational opportunities.

Her elder sister Bipasa is working towards a master's degree in Mathematics.

Ashim Debnath, a cousin of the deceased, told news agency PTI: "We are devastated, shocked and speechless by the death of Sneha who went to Delhi for a bright career. My uncle, with whom I spoke on Sunday night, was deeply shattered by the tragic death of his younger daughter."

Sneha's father, Pritish Debnath, a former army personnel, was deeply affected by his younger daughter's death, unable to articulate his feelings when contacted by PTI. "I can't say anything now... I am not in a position to talk to anybody about what is going on in my mind," he stated.

Ashim mentioned that Sneha's father had plans to return to their native place Buratali after both daughters completed their higher studies.

Her disappearance initiated a massive search operation, led by Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), following the intervention of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. The discovery of her body has left her family devastated.

The Chief Minister of Tripura expressed his condolences: "I express my grief over her death, and my sympathy is with the bereaved family. I ask the authority of Tripura Bhavan, New Delhi to render all possible help to the family." He confirmed that initial investigations indicate that Sneha died by suicide, jumping into the river, and assured that a full probe is being conducted to uncover the reasons behind the incident.

The incident has sparked a conversation about the pressures faced by students far from home, with local authorities promising a thorough investigation. The Chief Minister's call for support highlights the need for community and institutional backing in such devastating circumstances.