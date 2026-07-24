Got married? Your EPF nomination is now void; know why & how to update e-nomination immediately

Getting married is a major life event, but many Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members may not realise that it also has an important legal consequence for their retirement savings. Under the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, any EPF nomination made before marriage automatically becomes invalid, making it essential for members to file a fresh nomination after tying the knot.

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The provision has recently drawn attention after Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Ritesh Sabharwal highlighted that many salaried professionals continue to have their parents listed as nominees from the time they started their first job, unaware that those nominations are no longer legally valid once they get married.

What does the new rule say?

The requirement is laid down in Paragraph 44 of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 2026, notified on June 29. It states: "A fresh nomination shall be made by the member upon marriage and any nomination made before such marriage shall be deemed to be invalid."

This means that marriage itself invalidates the earlier nomination. The change is not linked to switching jobs, changing employers or opening a new EPF account. If a member gets married and does not submit a fresh nomination, the pre-marriage nomination ceases to have legal effect.

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One common misconception is that employees must nominate their spouse after marriage. However, the rule only requires members to make a fresh nomination—it does not mandate a particular nominee. Members can nominate their spouse, parents, children or distribute the benefits among multiple nominees by specifying their respective shares, subject to the applicable EPF rules.

Why updating your nomination matters

The Employees' Provident Fund is a retirement savings scheme under which both employees and employers contribute every month. The accumulated corpus, along with pension and insurance benefits, is paid to the employee on retirement or to eligible beneficiaries in the event of the member's death.

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The nomination is not limited to the EPF balance alone. It also covers benefits under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme. Under EDLI, eligible family members can receive insurance benefits of up to ₹7 lakh without paying any separate premium. An invalid nomination can complicate claims under all three schemes.

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What if there is no valid nominee?

If an EPFO member dies without a valid nomination, the accumulated EPF balance and insurance benefits do not lapse. However, the claim process becomes more complicated as eligible family members or legal heirs must submit supporting documents before the amount can be released.

According to EPFO rules, where no nominee has been registered, all eligible family members are entitled to an equal share of the benefits. If there are no eligible family members or legal heirs, the corpus is released to the person legally entitled to receive it. While claims with complete documentation are generally processed within seven days, the absence of a nominee can significantly delay settlement. EPFO has also cautioned that an account becomes inoperative if it remains unclaimed for three years.

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How to update your e-nomination

Updating the nomination is a fully online process and usually takes only a few minutes. Members can log in to the EPFO's Unified Member Portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN), select Manage, choose e-Nomination, add the nominee's details, relationship and percentage share, and authenticate the request through an Aadhaar-based OTP. No employer approval is required.

To complete the process, members should ensure their Aadhaar is linked to their UAN and that personal details, photograph, mobile number and address are updated on the EPFO portal. The nominee's Aadhaar details, bank account information and photograph are also required.

Financial planners advise employees to review their EPF nomination after major life events such as marriage, childbirth or the death of a nominee to ensure retirement savings, pension and insurance benefits reach the intended beneficiaries without unnecessary delays.

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