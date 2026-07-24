'Don't spend ₹20 lakh to impress relatives': Bengaluru CA explains why a big wedding may not be the best financial decision

A Bengaluru-based chartered accountant has sparked a debate on the rising cost of Indian weddings after advising families against spending ₹20 lakh on extravagant celebrations, arguing that the same amount could be used to build long-term financial security.

In a post on Instagram, Meenal Goel urged people to reconsider lavish wedding budgets and instead invest a portion of the money in assets and future goals.

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"Don't spend ₹20 lakh to impress relatives," Goel said, calling it one of the biggest financial mistakes Indian families make.

Explaining how such a budget is typically spent, she said a hypothetical ₹20 lakh wedding could include ₹6 lakh on food, ₹5 lakh on the venue, ₹3 lakh on decorations, and ₹2 lakh each on photography, entertainment and miscellaneous expenses.

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"A ₹20 lakh wedding feels unforgettable until you look at your bank account," she said.

Goel argued that while weddings may last only a few days, the financial consequences often remain long after the celebrations end.

Read the viral post here:

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She pointed out that within 48 hours, the venue is returned, the food is gone, the decorations are removed and guests move on to the next wedding. What remains, she said, is the financial impact.

Instead of spending the entire amount on a wedding, Goel suggested directing at least part of the money towards a home down payment, an emergency fund, long-term investments, future children's education or financial security.

"A wedding is a celebration. It doesn't have to become a financial burden. Celebrate within your means, create memories, and start your married life with financial peace - not financial pressure. Build a marriage, not just a wedding," she said, while questioning whether Indian weddings had become unnecessarily expensive.

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The post triggered a lively discussion online, with users divided over whether weddings should be treated as memorable life events or financial liabilities.

One user agreed with Goel's advice and wrote, "The first gift a couple should give themselves is financial stability. A smaller wedding and a stronger future sounds like a better deal."

Another commenter said, "Many middle-class families spend years repaying loans taken for weddings. We need to normalise celebrations that fit our budgets."

Not everyone shared the same view. One user argued, "People save for years for this occasion. If someone can comfortably afford it, there is nothing wrong with spending on their special day."

A fourth commenter struck a middle ground, saying, "The issue isn't spending money on weddings. The issue is spending beyond your means just to meet social expectations."