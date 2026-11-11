'I also love Gujarati food': Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' reveals her favourite Indian dishes

“Food has always had a special place in my story. It was while looking for a good meal that I met Rajiv, and fell in love,” she wrote.

Her recollections present food as more than a matter of taste. From discovering Indian spices to embracing everyday home-cooked meals, Gandhi describes how cuisine became part of her personal journey towards finding a sense of belonging in India.

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From tandoori chicken to dal chawal

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Gandhi’s initial experiences with Indian food were not particularly easy. She recalled finding the country's spices overwhelming and struggling to adjust to unfamiliar flavours. One of her early encounters with tandoori chicken left her mouth “on fire” because of the dish's strong spices.

The brightly coloured, charred chicken initially surprised her, but her hesitation gradually gave way to appreciation. Tandoori chicken eventually became one of her favourite Indian dishes.

Over time, Gandhi also learnt to cook and adapt to the food traditions of her new family. What had once seemed unfamiliar gradually became part of her everyday life.

Today, a simple meal of dal chawal holds a special place in her heart. “Now dal chawal is the taste of home, and I can't go a day without it,” she said.

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She also revealed that arhar ki dal, or pigeon pea lentils, has been a constant in her household since she first arrived in India. According to Gandhi, it remains the only variety of dal regularly prepared at home.

Food has always had a special place in my story. It was while looking for a good meal that I met Rajiv, and fell in love. Years later, India came to me the same way, one meal at a time. At first the variety amazed me and the spice scared me. Now dal chawal is the taste of home, and I can't go a day without it. — Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 11, 2026

Bengali, Gujarati and Kashmiri food among her favourites

Gandhi’s food preferences extend across several regional cuisines. Speaking about her favourites, she expressed a particular fondness for Bengali food and Gujarati cuisine, especially dishes from Surat.

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“I love Indian food. I love Bengali food. You may not believe it, but I also love Gujarati food, especially food from Surat,” she said.

She has also recalled making khandvi, a traditional Gujarati snack made from gram flour and yoghurt, when her children were young. The recollection offers a glimpse into the role cooking played in her family life.

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Her other preferred dishes include kebabs, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, dal makhani, Kashmiri kofta and haakh, a traditional Kashmiri leafy-green preparation.

Her appreciation for these dishes reflects her interest in India's varied culinary traditions, from the rich flavours of North Indian kebabs and tandoori preparations to the distinctive tastes of Gujarati and Kashmiri cuisine.