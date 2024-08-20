South Delhi malls and hospital receive bomb threats via email; Evacuation, search operations launched

In the wake of a recent hoax bomb threat at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, authorities were once again on high alert as three prominent malls and a hospital in South Delhi received bomb threats via email on Monday. The threats led to immediate evacuations and extensive searches of the affected locations.

The email threats claimed that explosives would detonate within a few hours, prompting swift action from local law enforcement agencies. The establishments involved included Chanakya Mall in Chanakyapuri, Select Citywalk in Saket, Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj, and Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri.

Delhi Police, supported by fire teams, conducted thorough search operations across all sites named in the threats. Fortunately, no explosives were discovered during the investigations.

This incident follows a similar scare on August 17, when Ambience Mall in Gurugram received a bomb threat stating that bombs had been planted to "kill everyone in the building." That situation also concluded without the discovery of any explosives, although it resulted in the evacuation of patrons and staff.

Police and bomb disposal units swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated a thorough search operation after the mall management received an alarming email claiming that explosives had been planted inside the building.

In response to the threat, security personnel evacuated shoppers and staff from the premises to ensure the safety of all individuals present. Authorities have not yet confirmed the source of the threat, and investigations are ongoing.

On the same day, authorities conducted an evacuation at DLF Mall of India in Noida, which initially raised concerns about a potential bomb scare. However, it was later clarified that the evacuation was part of a planned mock drill to assess the mall's security measures.

Earlier in August, a school in Greater Kailash was also targeted with an email bomb threat, which similarly yielded no evidence of explosives following an investigation.