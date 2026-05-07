South Mumbai tragedy: Forensic report finds rat poison in watermelon consumed by family

What was first suspected to be a case of food poisoning in south Mumbai has now taken a darker turn, after forensic tests confirmed the presence of zinc phosphide — a highly toxic chemical commonly used in rat poison — in both the bodies of the victims and the watermelon they consumed hours before their deaths, according to a report by India Today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The findings, submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to Mumbai Police, have shifted the investigation from routine food contamination to tracing how the poison entered the food eaten by the family.

Family fell ill hours after late-night gathering

The victims were identified as Abdul Dokadia, 44, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zaineb, 13. The family lived in Ghari Mohalla in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area.

According to investigators, the Dokadia family had hosted relatives at their home on the night of April 25. During the gathering, guests were served dinner, including chicken biryani. After the visitors left, the family reportedly ate watermelon at around 1 am.

Within hours, all four developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea and showed symptoms initially believed to be food poisoning.

Advertisement

A doctor was first called to the residence and prescribed medicines. However, as the condition of the family deteriorated rapidly, they were rushed to hospital. One of the daughters was declared dead before admission at a private hospital, while the remaining three later died during treatment at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital.

Forensic tests point to zinc phosphide poisoning

Following the deaths on April 26, Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report and began an investigation.

Samples of the food consumed by the family, including chicken biryani, watermelon, water and other items found in the house, were sent for forensic examination. Viscera samples from all four victims were also collected for chemical analysis.

According to officials, the FSL report detected zinc phosphide in both the watermelon and the viscera samples.

Advertisement

According to the report, Investigators noted that relatives who attended the gathering had also eaten the biryani but did not fall ill, which increased suspicion around the watermelon consumed later by the family.

Police probe how poison entered the food

Police officials said there is currently no strong evidence suggesting the family consumed the poison intentionally. Statements of relatives, neighbours and others connected to the case have been recorded as part of the investigation.

Authorities have clarified that the deaths were not caused by watermelon itself, but by the toxic substance found in it.

The focus of the probe is now on determining whether the chemical entered the food accidentally or was deliberately introduced.