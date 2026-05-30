‘Kanoon ke haath lambe hain’: Why foreign traffic fines follow you back to India. What to do?

You have heard "kanoon ke haath lambe hote hain" in Bollywood movies, but you probably didn't expect the long arm of the law to reach across international borders right into your email inbox or mailbox.

If you just got back from an unforgettable road trip through the Swiss Alps or along California's Pacific Coast Highway, you might think any driving mishaps are safely behind you. But international traffic fines have a way of following you home.

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In one such case, a use on X (formally twitter), wrote, "Has anyone here received a traffic violation fine from Switzerland months after returning from a vacation? We just received a challan of almost ₹1 lakh, nearly a year after our trip. We’re trying to understand if there’s any way to appeal, reduce, or get it waived."

Here is exactly how foreign traffic violations catch up with you, how to clear them, and how to protect your wallet on your next international drive.

Can you actually get a fine after returning to India?

Yes, absolutely. Flying back to India does not erase an overseas traffic violation. Most international car rental companies link your rental agreement directly to your passport, credit card, and home address.

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If you bypass an automated speed camera or trigger a parking sensor, the local authorities don't try to track you down in India themselves. Instead, they contact the rental agency to identify the driver.

How you will find out

The Rental Company Charge: You will often see a sudden, unexpected charge on your credit card from the rental company weeks after returning. This is usually not the fine itself, but an administrative fee (ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹8,000) just for processing your information for the police.

The Official Notice: Once the rental company hands over your details, the local traffic authority will send the actual violation notice via email or registered post to your Indian address.

How to settle an international penalty

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Ignoring a foreign ticket is a bad idea. It can lead to exploding late fees, collection agencies, and a flagged passport that could get your visa rejected the next time you try to visit that country or region (like the Schengen zone).

Settling the fine is usually straightforward if you catch it early:

Online portals: Most developed countries include a specific website URL and a unique violation ID on the physical or digital ticket. You can log in and pay securely using an international credit card.

Rental agency mediation: In some jurisdictions, the rental agency is authorized to pay the fine directly on your behalf and charge your card on file. If they do this, ensure they provide the official receipt.

Bank transfers: Some European municipalities require a direct IBAN wire transfer. You can easily do this through your Indian bank's net banking portal or verified international remittance apps.

Crucial rules for driving in foreign countries

To avoid getting slapped with steep international penalties altogether, keep these structural differences in mind before you even turn the ignition key.