Starlink poses security threats, Manmohan govt flagged satcom risks in 2013-14: BJP MP hits back at Musk

"The Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and our investigation agencies are being affected by the dangerous games of these threats," he said. "In 2013-14, the government of Shri Manmohan Singh ji had informed TRAI about these threats."

Dubey also asked Musk to first provide connections to the poor in your own country, America, at affordable rates, and then level accusations. "India is a healthy democratic, sovereign nation; it does not change its security policy under pressure or social media," he wrote, responding to Musk's criticism of the opposition to Starlink's entry into India.

"If our policy were driven by money, we would have rolled out the red carpet welcome for you despite opposition from the security agencies," the BJP MP said.

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संसदीय समिति के अध्यक्ष होने के नाते हमारी कमिटि ने देश की सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के समक्ष आने वाले चुनौतियों को @elonmusk के स्टार लिंक से समझा है,रक्षा मंत्रालय,गृह मंत्रालय,हमारी जॉंच एजेंसी इन खतरों के ख़तरनाक खेल से प्रभावित हो रही है ।2013-14 में मनमोहन सिंह जी की सरकार ने @TRAI को इन खतरों की जानकारी दी थी ।पहले अपने देश अमेरिका में तो गरीब को सस्ते दामों पर कनेक्शन दे दीजिए,फिर आरोप प्रत्यारोप लगाइए,भारत एक स्वस्थ लोकतांत्रिक,संप्रभु राष्ट्र है,दबाव और सोशल मिडिया से अपनी सुरक्षा नीति नहीं बदलता है ।पैसे पर हमारी नीति चलती तो आपको सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के विरोध के बावजूद रेड कार्पेट वेलकम करते,आप तो अमेरिका से लेकर ब्रिटेन तक राजनीतिक दलों को सहयोग से भी ज़्यादा सहयोग करते हैं? — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) October 11, 2026

The SpaceX CEO on Saturday targeted Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and people he described as supporters of the Indian billionaire, accusing them of making contradictory arguments against Starlink's entry into the Indian market.

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He argued that Starlink's critics could not simultaneously claim that the company would struggle to compete with Ambani’s low prices and that it would pose a serious competitive threat.

"The reality is that competition would greatly benefit the average citizen in India by giving them more choices, as it always does," Musk said. He added that Reliance’s profits could fall but that the company would not go out of business.

Musk also argued that Starlink would have to make its services affordable if it wanted to attract Indian customers. He has repeatedly criticised the delay in granting Starlink permission to operate in India. He has also suggested that powerful business interests, which he described as oligarchs, were blocking the company's entry to protect their market position.

The SpaceX CEO's post came after Sheel Mohnot pointed out that India has among the fastest and cheapest internet in the world, with remarkable coverage too. He also said that India should give Starlink a license, "but I wonder how many people will pay $27/mo (what they charge in Rwanda, currently the cheapest market)."

The government has rejected the allegations, saying three companies have applied for satellite communication licences and that all are at the same stage of approval.

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Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier this week said India does not permit monopolies in any sector. He has also said that three players have received satcom licences and can begin operations after meeting the required security conditions and other milestones individually.